Atletico Madrid 2-0 Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Follows Father's Footsteps In Easy Home Win

Atletico Madrid returned to winning ways in La Liga as Giuliano Simeone and Alexander Sorloth earned them a 2-0 triumph over Las Palmas on Sunday. (More Football News)
Atletico's sixth win of the season moved them up to third in La Liga after 12 games, while Las Palmas remain inside the bottom three in the Spanish top-flight.
Diego Simeone's side started strongly at the Metropolitano Stadium, with Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez going closest to netting the first goal.
But their dominant opening was rewarded in the 37th minute when Simeone was sent through by Nahuel Molina, with the Argentine slotting past Jasper Cillessen for his first LaLiga goal.
The hosts threatened to extend their advantage before the break, but Samuel Lino and Pablo Barrios saw their efforts unable to trouble Cillessen.
Simeone's side continued to dominate proceedings, finally getting the goal their display merited seven minutes from time, with Sorloth beating the offside trap before curling the ball home to seal the victory.
Data Debrief: Like father, like son
Simeone followed in his father's footsteps with his goal against Las Palmas, netting his first strike for Atletico in his eighth La Liga match, almost 20 years after his father and manager, Diego, scored his last goal for the club against Real Madrid.
But Sorloth also impressed. Since his arrival in LaLiga in the 2021-22 season, only Karim Benzema (46), Vinicius Junior (47) and Robert Lewandowski (56) have scored more goals than the Norwegian (43, level with Iago Aspas).
Atletico have now won nine of their last 11 matches against Las Palmas in LaLiga (L1), keeping a clean sheet in nine of those games.