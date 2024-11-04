Diego Simeone lauded his son Giuliano after his first LaLiga goal helped Atletico Madrid on their way to a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas on Sunday. (More Football News)
The 21-year-old latched on to Nahuel Molina's pass before firing the ball beyond Jasper Cillessen, before Alexander Sorloth sealed the win seven minutes from time.
Atletico's victory moved them up to third in the table, a point behind Real Madrid, who have a game in hand after their game with Valencia was postponed.
But the day belonged to Simeone, who followed in his father's footsteps with his first goal for the club in only his eighth match in the Spanish top-flight.
The strike came almost 20 years after his father and manager, Diego, scored his last goal for the club against Real Madrid.
Though Simeone was thrilled by his son's achievement, he was keen to focus on the importance of the victory that saw them return to winning ways in the league.
"He's working well, he's training well... it's important for his growth. As long as there is humility, the heart always responds," Simeone said.
"We are happy, we needed a match that would give us a good feeling. We were able to take the game where we wanted and we were able to win an important match."
Simeone, however, said he did not see his son any differently from other players in his squad, who started only his second league game this season on Sunday.
"He did what he had to do, that's why he is at Atlético. He has a responsibility that has no name. They are footballers.
"Those who run play and those who run less, play less," he told a press conference.
"The club didn't spend money to buy a son on. He is a boy who was in the youth academy... we believe he can help.
"He will have good games and bad games, but for sure he has what it takes."