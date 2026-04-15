Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Lookman Strikes as Rojiblancos Edge Past Blaugrana

Atletico Madrid made their entry into the Champions League semi-finals for the first-time ever in nearly 10 years. Atletico lost the second leg by 2-1 but still managed to scrape their way into the top four with an aggregate score of 3-2 as they entered the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg. Barcelona kept Atletico on their toes as they scored two quick goals courtesy of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres to level the tie, but Atletico restored the lead through a counter goal from Ademola Lookman. Barcelona’s hopes ended when Eric García was sent off for stopping a breakaway in the 79th minute. Atletico will now face either of Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi-finals.

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Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's players celebrate at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Champions League: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, center, reacts at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Atletico Madrid's Alexander Sorloth, left, and Barcelona's Eric Garcia challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Nicolas Gonzalez, top, heads the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Eric Garcia, center right, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's goalkeeper Juan Musso, left, makes a save in front of Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Eric Garcia, right, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez challenge for the ball during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP /Manu Fernandez
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UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Ademola Lookman, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Champions League Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates after scoring his side's second goal the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Champions League Soccer Match: Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, right, scores the opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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