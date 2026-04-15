Atletico Madrid 1-2 Barcelona, UEFA Champions League QF Leg 2: Lookman Strikes as Rojiblancos Edge Past Blaugrana
Atletico Madrid made their entry into the Champions League semi-finals for the first-time ever in nearly 10 years. Atletico lost the second leg by 2-1 but still managed to scrape their way into the top four with an aggregate score of 3-2 as they entered the match with a 2-0 win in the first leg. Barcelona kept Atletico on their toes as they scored two quick goals courtesy of Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres to level the tie, but Atletico restored the lead through a counter goal from Ademola Lookman. Barcelona’s hopes ended when Eric García was sent off for stopping a breakaway in the 79th minute. Atletico will now face either of Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi-finals.
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