Athletic Bilbao Hire Edin Terzic As Ernesto Valverde's Replacement For Next Two Seasons

Edin Terzic coached Borussia Dortmund in two stints, winning DFB-Pokal in 2021 and finishing second to Bayern Munich in a tight Bundesliga title race in 2023. He left Dortmund at the end of the 2023-24 season

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Athletic Bilbao Hire Edin Terzic As Ernesto Valverdes Replacement For Next Two Seasons
Edin Terzic applauds supporters after the Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid at Wembley stadium in London. Photo: File/AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Edin Terzic named Athletic Bilbao manager for next two seasons

  • German tactician to be officially presented at start of 2026-27

  • Terzic will replace Ernesto Valverde, who will leave Athletic at end of season

Athletic Bilbao has hired German coach Edin Terzic for the next two seasons.

“The German tactician” will be officially presented at the start of next season, Athletic said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Terzic coached Borussia Dortmund in two stints, winning the German Cup in 2021 and finishing second to Bayern Munich in a tight Bundesliga title race in 2023. He also led Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2024, when it lost to Real Madrid.

Terzic previously worked in Dortmund's youth academy and was an assistant coach at West Ham in England and Besiktas in Turkey. He left Dortmund at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Terzic will replace Ernesto Valverde, who will leave Athletic at the end of the season. Valverde has coached the most games in the history of the Basque Country club.

Ernesto Valverde has not coached since he was fired from Barcelona in January 2020. - null
Ernesto Valverde, Former Barcelona Manager, Set For Coaching Return At Athletic Bilbao

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Athletic is currently eighth in La Liga with four rounds remaining. It is still fighting for a European spot.

Athletic's next league game is against Valencia at home on Sunday.

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