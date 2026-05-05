Athletic Bilbao Hire Edin Terzic As Ernesto Valverde's Replacement For Next Two Seasons

Summary of this article
Edin Terzic named Athletic Bilbao manager for next two seasons
German tactician to be officially presented at start of 2026-27
Terzic will replace Ernesto Valverde, who will leave Athletic at end of season
Athletic Bilbao has hired German coach Edin Terzic for the next two seasons.
“The German tactician” will be officially presented at the start of next season, Athletic said on Tuesday.
The 43-year-old Terzic coached Borussia Dortmund in two stints, winning the German Cup in 2021 and finishing second to Bayern Munich in a tight Bundesliga title race in 2023. He also led Dortmund to the Champions League final in 2024, when it lost to Real Madrid.
Terzic previously worked in Dortmund's youth academy and was an assistant coach at West Ham in England and Besiktas in Turkey. He left Dortmund at the end of the 2023-24 season.
Terzic will replace Ernesto Valverde, who will leave Athletic at the end of the season. Valverde has coached the most games in the history of the Basque Country club.
Athletic is currently eighth in La Liga with four rounds remaining. It is still fighting for a European spot.
Athletic's next league game is against Valencia at home on Sunday.