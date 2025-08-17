Atalanta 1-2 Juventus, Club Friendlies: Jonathan David Nets Acrobatic Strike As Bianconeri Seal Warm-Up Win

Atalanta vs Juventus, Club Friendlies 2025: Jonathan David and Dusan Vlahovic scored for Juventus in the pre-season friendly match at Gewiss Stadium

  • Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 in their final pre-season friendly match at Gewiss Stadium

  • Jonathan David scored a spectacular overhead kick for Juventus, and Dusan Vlahovic netted the second

  • Lazar Samardzic pulled a goal back late for Atalanta

Jonathan David scored a stunning overhead kick as Juventus completed their pre-season preparations with a 2-1 victory over Serie A rivals Atalanta.

Dusan Vlahovic was also on target for the Bianconeri in the Trofeo Bortolotti, which was contested for the first time since 2022 at Gewiss Stadium.

It was a tight encounter between two of Italy's leading sides, and those present had to wait until the 73rd minute for the opening goal.

Juventus grabbed it in spectacular fashion, with David demonstrating swift reflexes to guide a wonderful acrobatic strike past Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.

Vlahovic doubled their lead two minutes later as he latched onto Joao Mario's pass before slotting home, rendering Lazar Samardzic's late solo effort a consolation for the hosts.

Juventus open their 2025-26 campaign against Parma on August 24, while Atalanta take on Pisa on the same day.

Data Debrief: David makes his mark

David's arrival from Lille on a free transfer has raised hopes that Juventus could mount a renewed Scudetto charge this term, and he signed off on pre-season with a stunning goal.

The Canadian also had two shots worth 0.46 expected goals (xG) on Saturday, the highest figure of any player on the pitch, with his overhead kick counting for 0.35 of that total.

It was his first goal for the Bianconeri, having failed to net in their previous two friendlies after he joined in the wake of their Club World Cup exit in July.

