Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: John Mcginn Earns Unai Emery's Men First Win Of The Season

It only took Villa seven more minutes to find the breakthrough as captain John McGinn struck a fine effort into the bottom-right corner after being given too much space on the edge of the penalty area

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
John McGinn
John McGinn celebrates his early goal for Aston Villa as they defeat Bologna 1-0.
info_icon

Aston Villa finally got their first victory of the season as they began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win over Bologna at Villa Park.

Unai Emery's men had failed to win any of their first five league games of the season, which had left them in 18th place in the Premier League table, but they were cheered on by a strong home support as they made a fast start.

They were close to going in front after just six minutes through Evann Guessand as he was sent clear on goal, but his effort was kept out by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. 

It only took Villa seven more minutes to find the breakthrough as captain John McGinn struck a fine effort into the bottom-right corner after being given too much space on the edge of the penalty area.

The home side went close to getting a second as their strong start continued, but Skorupski thwarted Donyell Malen after he had been picked out by Boubacar Kamara.

Bologna grew into the game in the second half, but Villa still had a chance to double their advantage from the penalty spot as Martin Vitik fouled Ollie Watkins inside the area, but Skorupski denied the England international from 12 yards.

Related Content
Related Content

There were some nervy moments for Villa as they looked to see the game out, but they got the job done and now have three points from their opening match in the Europa League.

Data Debrief: Villa bag first win of the season and continue unbeaten European home record

Despite their domestic struggles, Villa have picked up from where they left off in terms of their strong record at home in European competition. They are now enjoying their second-longest unbeaten European run at Villa Park after seven matches without a defeat (W6 D1)

McGinn has been a top servant for the club since moving to Villa in 2018, and his goal tonight means he is the first ever player in the club's history to score in three different major European competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League.

Watkins remains without a goal this season after drawing another blank and missing from the penalty spot. Worryingly for the England international, he has now missed three of his last five spot-kicks.

Bologna remain goal-shy in Europe, with no team having failed to score in more different games in European competition stretching back to last season. The Italian club have drawn a blank in six matches.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Pacers Dominate In 11-Run Win To Seal India Final Clash

  2. PAK Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Saim Ayub Registers Most Ducks In Men's T20I Tournament For Full Member Nations

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Bumrah Calls Out Kaif's 'Inaccurate' Accusation Over Workload Management On X

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup Super 4s: Taskin Ahmed Wags Finger After Dismissing Mohammad Nawaz - Watch

  5. IPL 2026: Kumar Sangakkara In Line To Replace Rahul Dravid As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. 60 Detained After Communal Clash In Gandhinagar’s Bahiyal Village Over WhatsApp Post

  4. Rahul Gandhi Releases ‘Most Backward Justice Manifesto’ Ahead of Bihar Elections

  5. Late Night Summons, Hidden Camera And More | Inside Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati Controversy

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. India Bolsters Global Partnerships At UNGA 2025, Jaishankar Engages In Key Bilateral Talks

  3. Sri Lanka Monastery Cable Cart Crash Kills 7 Monks

  4. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand