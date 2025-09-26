Aston Villa 1-0 Bologna, UEFA Europa League: John Mcginn Earns Unai Emery's Men First Win Of The Season

Aston Villa finally got their first victory of the season as they began their Europa League campaign with a 1-0 win over Bologna at Villa Park.
Unai Emery's men had failed to win any of their first five league games of the season, which had left them in 18th place in the Premier League table, but they were cheered on by a strong home support as they made a fast start.
They were close to going in front after just six minutes through Evann Guessand as he was sent clear on goal, but his effort was kept out by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski.
It only took Villa seven more minutes to find the breakthrough as captain John McGinn struck a fine effort into the bottom-right corner after being given too much space on the edge of the penalty area.
The home side went close to getting a second as their strong start continued, but Skorupski thwarted Donyell Malen after he had been picked out by Boubacar Kamara.
Bologna grew into the game in the second half, but Villa still had a chance to double their advantage from the penalty spot as Martin Vitik fouled Ollie Watkins inside the area, but Skorupski denied the England international from 12 yards.
There were some nervy moments for Villa as they looked to see the game out, but they got the job done and now have three points from their opening match in the Europa League.
Data Debrief: Villa bag first win of the season and continue unbeaten European home record
Despite their domestic struggles, Villa have picked up from where they left off in terms of their strong record at home in European competition. They are now enjoying their second-longest unbeaten European run at Villa Park after seven matches without a defeat (W6 D1)
McGinn has been a top servant for the club since moving to Villa in 2018, and his goal tonight means he is the first ever player in the club's history to score in three different major European competitions, the Champions League, Europa League and the Conference League.
Watkins remains without a goal this season after drawing another blank and missing from the penalty spot. Worryingly for the England international, he has now missed three of his last five spot-kicks.
Bologna remain goal-shy in Europe, with no team having failed to score in more different games in European competition stretching back to last season. The Italian club have drawn a blank in six matches.