Aston Villa Transfers: Alex Moreno Completes Girona Switch - Check Details

Aston Villa have confirmed defender Alex Moreno has completed a permanent move to LaLiga side Girona.
Moreno, who joined Villa in 2023 from Real Betis, has signed a two-year deal with Girona on a free transfer, despite having a year left on his contract.
The 32-year-old made 48 appearances in all competitions under Unai Emery, scoring three goals as well as registering three assists.
He spent the 2024-25 season on loan at Nottingham Forest, playing 19 times across all competitions, while also helping them qualify for Europe.
Moreno is the latest departure from Villa Park, with the Spaniard following Jacob Ramsey, Leander Dendoncker and Leon Bailey out of the door.
The defender becomes the fifth arrival for Girona this summer, with Michel's side already completing deals for Hugo Rincon, Axel Witsel, Vitor Reis and Thomas Lemar.
Girona endured a poor campaign in 2024-25, finishing 16th in LaLiga as well as being knocked out of the Champions League first phase in their first appearance in the competition.
Moreno could make his first appearance for his new team this Sunday, with Girona taking on Villarreal.
Villa also confirmed on Friday that Lewis Dobbin would spend the 2025-26 season on loan in the Championship with Preston North End.
Dobbin joined the Villans from Everton last year and had loan spells in the second tier with West Brom and Norwich City.