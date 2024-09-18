Football

AS Roma Fire Coach Daniele De Rossi After Four Winless Serie A Matches

Daniele de Rossi, a former Roma captain, was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27

Daniele De Rossi was appointed as Roma head coach after the sacking of Jose Mourinho. Photo: AP
Roma fired coach Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in their opening four Italian league matches. (More Football News)

De Rossi, a former Roma captain, was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27.

“The club's decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages,” Roma said. “A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work done in recent months with passion and dedication.”

Roma added that “communication regarding the team's technical guidance will follow.”

Roma hosts Serie A leader Udinese on Sunday.

One possible replacement for De Rossi could be former Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri, who was fired for his ugly outburst toward the referees in the Italian Cup final at the Stadio Olimpico in May.

Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli, who was reportedly close to signing with Al-Nassr — the Saudi Arabian club that Cristiano Ronaldo plays for — could be another option.

After opening with a scoreless draw at Cagliari, Roma was beaten 2-1 at home by Empoli. Draws at Juventus (0-0) and Genoa (1-1) followed — leaving Roma with only three points and in 16th place.

De Rossi had transformed Roma into a better attacking unit than Mourinho's defensive teams but this season has produced only two goals.

Next week, Roma opens its Europa League campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the Olimpico.

Romelu Lukaku's loan spell at Roma ended after last season but talented striker Paulo Dybala stayed with the club after considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

Roma's American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin have often made surprising decisions.

