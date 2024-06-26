Daniele De Rossi Pens New Roma Contract

De Rossi, who spent 18 seasons at Roma as a player, took over the Giallorossi in January, following Jose Mourinho's departure.
The 40-year-old ultimately guided Roma to a sixth-place finish in Serie A as well as a Europa League semi-final, which they lost to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Roma said: "Before the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the owners – the Friedkin Group – had announced in a note their desire to continue with De Rossi.
"The club's intentions then turned into a three-year contract, which the coach signed with enthusiasm, continuing the natural symbiosis with this team, his team. Rome."
As well as confirming De Rossi's new deal, Roma announced that striker Andrea Belotti had completed a move to newly promoted Como, who are coached by Cesc Fabregas.