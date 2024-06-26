Football

Daniele De Rossi Pens New Roma Contract

Roma coach Daniele De Rossi.
Daniele De Rossi has signed a new deal to keep him as Roma coach until 2027. (More Football News)

De Rossi, who spent 18 seasons at Roma as a player, took over the Giallorossi in January, following Jose Mourinho's departure.

The 40-year-old ultimately guided Roma to a sixth-place finish in Serie A as well as a Europa League semi-final, which they lost to Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Roma said: "Before the second leg of the Europa League quarter-finals, the owners – the Friedkin Group – had announced in a note their desire to continue with De Rossi.

"The club's intentions then turned into a three-year contract, which the coach signed with enthusiasm, continuing the natural symbiosis with this team, his team. Rome."

De Rossi has been praised by former team-mate Cafu. - null
Daniele De Rossi 'Can Do Great Things' At Roma, Says Former Team-Mate Cafu

BY Stats Perform

As well as confirming De Rossi's new deal, Roma announced that striker Andrea Belotti had completed a move to newly promoted Como, who are coached by Cesc Fabregas.

