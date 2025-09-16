UEFA Champions League 2025: Mikel Arteta Plots Arsenal’s First Title In Europe’s Elite Competition

Mikel Arteta believes this year is Arsenal's chance to add their name to the list of European champions. The Gunners are tipped as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, winning 16% of the Opta supercomputer's pre-tournament simulations

UEFA Champions League 2025: Mikel Arteta Plots Arsenal’s First Title In Europe’s Elite Competition
  • Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to win their first-ever Champions League title

  • Arsenal will play Athletic Bilbao in ther first UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match

  • As for Athletic, they are returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15

Mikel Arteta wants to change Arsenal's history in the Champions League by winning the competition for the first time.

Arsenal are 13-time English champions but have only ever made it to the Champions League final once, losing 2-1 to Barcelona in 2006.

They have also made it to three semi-finals in their 23 previous campaigns in Europe's top competition, including last season when they were beaten 3-1 on aggregate by eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are tipped as one of the favourites to win the Champions League this season, winning 16% of the Opta supercomputer's pre-tournament simulations.

Only Liverpool (20%), who have won the competition six times in their history, are given a better chance of lifting the trophy in May.

And Arteta believes this year is Arsenal's chance to add their name to the list of European champions.

When asked about Arsenal's failure to win the Champions League, Arteta said: "Well, that tells you, with our long history, how difficult it is because we haven't won it yet, and that's the opportunity.

"That's how I see it, but pressure is the opportunity that drives that energy and that willingness to be better every single day. Every decision has to be with that standard and with those expectations, so let's give our best chance to try to do it.

"The big clubs [who have won it], they try seven, eight, nine times, and they maybe win two.

"So, in this competition, it's going to be one that you fail much more than you succeed. That's the nature of it. That's the history of our club, and that's what we want to change."

Arsenal begin their Champions League campaign away at Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday, facing the Spanish side for the first time in a competitive match.

Across the last two editions of the tournament, only Real Madrid (33) have accumulated more points in the group/league phase than Arteta's Arsenal (32 – P14 W10 D2 L2).

They will be without key players for the trip to San Mames, though, with Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Ben White, and Gabriel Jesus all set to be missing from their squad.

As for Athletic, they are returning to the Champions League for the first time since 2014-15, also with Ernesto Valverde at the helm during the second of his three spells as club manager.

Valverde is wary of Arsenal's threat and said he considers the north London side among the frontrunners in the competition.

"Arsenal are totally focused on this match," he said.

"They are one of the favourites to win the Champions League thanks to their technical and tactical ability, and the winning spirit that Arteta has instilled in them.

"It's the start of the Champions League, and we're playing against a high-level opponent, the kind that Bilbao likes, but we have to be very careful and take advantage of opportunities. Arsenal won't be forgiving."

