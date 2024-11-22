Football

Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’

Arsenal Women will finish at least second in Group C after Lina Hurtig's late strike secured a 1-0 win over Juventus on Thursday

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Arsenal Women UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Arsenal Women celebrate qualifying for Champions League quarter-final.
info_icon

Renee Slegers says it feels "surreal" that Arsenal have secured their place in the Champions League quarter-finals with two games to spare. (More Football News)

The Gunners will finish at least second in Group C after Lina Hurtig's late strike secured a 1-0 win over Juventus on Thursday.

What looked to be a frustrating encounter was turned around by Slegers' substitutions, and after missing a glorious chance, Hurtig was eventually the difference at the Emirates.

Arsenal created 3.69 expected goals (xG) from their nine shots, getting three on target, compared to just 0.5 for Juventus, who tested Daphne van Domselaar the same amount of times.

Slegers was impressed by her side's resilience as they pushed to come away with all three points.

"It's surreal to be honest," Slegers said post-match. "I never felt we would get into this situation. We have done really well.

"I was part of Jonas [Eidevall's] staff and there was so much that was built during his time. I don't want to separate that. There is so much we are still building on. It's surreal in so many ways but we are very happy.

"I'm just happy for the team to win. Obviously, we have amazing depth in the squad, and we know anyone can do it for us - whether it's starting players or finishing players.

"It's the visualisation of how much everyone contributes in the team. I think that's what it means for us."

Slegers took over as interim manager following Jonas Eidevall's departure last month and has gone unbeaten in her first seven games, winning six and drawing one.

They have won each of their last five in all competitions, and have not conceded a goal in their previous four matches.

"It was just a very impressive block of the team," Slegers said. "We conceded only one goal during this whole block, so defensively very solid.

"The players have been stepping up big time, they've been owning this; we tried to relay it back to them all the time, so giving them the ownership.

"I'm just very happy with how the block has been, different challenges along the way, so all games have asked something different from us. We've responded to that really well, sticking to our identity but also playing the game that's ahead of us."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 1: Bumrah-Led Pacers Mask Batting Failure; Border-Gavaskar Trophy Opener Heads For Stunning Finish | AUS - 67/7 (27); IND - 150
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Harshit Rana Bamboozles Travis Head With Jaffa, Claims Maiden Wicket - Watch
  3. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  4. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
  5. IPL Mega Auction: Which Team Will Rishabh Pant Go To And For What Price?
Football News
  1. Arsenal Women Reach UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals: Renee Slegers Calls It ‘Surreal’
  2. Bayern Munich Face Injury Crisis: Key Players Out Before Tough Run Of Bundesliga Fixtures
  3. Pep Guardiola's Worst Losing Streak: Can Manchester City Bounce Back Against Tottenham To End It?
  4. Southampton Vs Liverpool, English Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Hammarby 1-2 Man City, Women's Champions League: Taylor Proud Of 'Gritty' Display
Tennis News
  1. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  2. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  3. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti Seal Fifth Title For Italy
  5. Davis Cup: Germany Set Up Netherlands Semi-final Showdown
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. Day In Pics: November 22, 2024
  3. Chhattisgarh: 10 Naxals Killed In Sukma Encounter; CM Sai Hails Security Forces
  4. Delhi's stays 'very poor', AQI Crosses 400 In Many Areas, SC To Hear Plea
  5. From Sorens To Marandis: Know About The Bigwigs Of Jharkhand Elections
Entertainment News
  1. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  2. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  3. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  4. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
  5. Copy-right Or Wrong? A Lowdown On Nayanthara Vs. Dhanush
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  2. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  3. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  4. Trump, Up And Charging
  5. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 22, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Live Streaming: Check Perth's Hourly Weather Forecast Today
  3. Pride And Prejudice: Anatomy Of Maratha Identity 
  4. India Vs Australia 1st Test, Day 1 - See The Best Photos From Perth In Border-Gavaskar Trophy
  5. The Role Of Numerology In Career Choices: Finding Your True Path
  6. J&K: Five Locals Allegedly Beaten By Soldiers In Kishtwar, Army Launches Probe
  7. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 1 Lunch: Horrendous First Morning For Visitors In Perth, Border-Gavaskar Trophy On The Line