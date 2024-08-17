Arsenal 2-0 Wolves: Kai Havertz Hails 'Unbelievable' Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz labelled Bukayo Saka as "unbelievable" as his team-mate was the catalyst for Arsenal starting their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves. (More Football News)
England winger Saka produced a wonderful cross for Havertz to head home the opener at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Provider then turned scorer in the second half when Saka cut inside Rayan Ait-Nouri and drilled low into the near post.
Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Havertz said: "Saka is unbelievable. There are not a lot of players like him on the planet and he is still so young.
"He can get better. It is very rare to see a young player like this perform every week at the highest level."
Arsenal were impressive in the first half but were thankful to David Raya for a couple of big saves and there was a noticeable shift in atmosphere during a second period in which Wolves posed a few more questions.
But manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the way his side, who finished second to Manchester City in the league last season, were able to ultimately get the job done to start the new campaign with three points.
"I am really happy. With the first game you have some uncertainty in how you will respond," he said.
"We had our moment after 1-0 when we were not in control but after Saka's goal we were much more comfortable. The way the boys go about their job is unbelievable, so very happy.
"We knew Wolves could change the game and they did in the second half but with our changes we became a bit stronger.
"We certainly are. We had a really good pre-season. There are things to improve for sure, but overall very happy.
"The lack of control in the second half [we can improve], we gave so many simple balls away. We also had to finish situations better but overall very happy."
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil felt his side applied themselves well and thought the visitors were the more likely to score with the game at 1-0.
Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I thought we were good. I was pleased. I obviously don't like losing but we gave Arsenal a tough game. We restricted them to not too many chances.
"In terms of being in the game and having a chance I felt that, at 1-0 down I felt we were more likely than them.
"I'm pleased with what we were able to produce, but I've spoken to the players about the little details, especially against teams like Arsenal.
"They found two moments of quality and we just missed a couple of ours."