Football

Arsenal 2-0 Wolves: Kai Havertz Hails 'Unbelievable' Bukayo Saka

England winger Saka produced a wonderful cross for Havertz to head home the opener at Emirates Stadium on Saturday

Bukayo Saka-football-premier-league
Bukayo Saka celebrates for Arsenal
info_icon

Kai Havertz labelled Bukayo Saka as "unbelievable" as his team-mate was the catalyst for Arsenal starting their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 win over Wolves. (More Football News)

England winger Saka produced a wonderful cross for Havertz to head home the opener at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Provider then turned scorer in the second half when Saka cut inside Rayan Ait-Nouri and drilled low into the near post.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Havertz said: "Saka is unbelievable. There are not a lot of players like him on the planet and he is still so young. 

Bukayo Saka celebrates for Arsenal goal in Premier League 2024-25 opening day match against Wolves. - null
Arsenal 2-0 Wolves, Premier League: Bukayo Saka Shines As Gunners Get Off Winning Start To 2024-25 Campaign

BY Stats Perform

"He can get better. It is very rare to see a young player like this perform every week at the highest level."

Arsenal were impressive in the first half but were thankful to David Raya for a couple of big saves and there was a noticeable shift in atmosphere during a second period in which Wolves posed a few more questions.

But manager Mikel Arteta was impressed with the way his side, who finished second to Manchester City in the league last season, were able to ultimately get the job done to start the new campaign with three points.

"I am really happy. With the first game you have some uncertainty in how you will respond," he said.

"We had our moment after 1-0 when we were not in control but after Saka's goal we were much more comfortable. The way the boys go about their job is unbelievable, so very happy.

"We knew Wolves could change the game and they did in the second half but with our changes we became a bit stronger.

Ramon Sosa has completed a move from Talleres to Nottingham Forest - null
Football Transfer: Premier League Club Nottingham Forest Welcome Paraguay International Ramon Sosa

BY Stats Perform

"We certainly are. We had a really good pre-season. There are things to improve for sure, but overall very happy.

"The lack of control in the second half [we can improve], we gave so many simple balls away. We also had to finish situations better but overall very happy."

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil felt his side applied themselves well and thought the visitors were the more likely to score with the game at 1-0.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he said: "I thought we were good. I was pleased. I obviously don't like losing but we gave Arsenal a tough game. We restricted them to not too many chances.

"In terms of being in the game and having a chance I felt that, at 1-0 down I felt we were more likely than them.

"I'm pleased with what we were able to produce, but I've spoken to the players about the little details, especially against teams like Arsenal.

"They found two moments of quality and we just missed a couple of ours."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Cricket To Be Part Of 2030 Youth Olympics? ICC Reportedly Says Will Collaborate With IOC
  2. Delhi Premier League Opens With Glitzy Opening Ceremony; Badshah, Sonam Bajwa Steal Limelight
  3. London Spirit To Become MI London? IPL Owners May Rename Hundred Teams With Minority Stake
  4. WI Vs RSA 2nd Test: Jason Holder Confident Of West Indies Revival In Face Of Proteas Advantage
  5. The Root Debate: Can Joe Surpass Sachin Tendulkar, And What About Other Fabs - Stats
Football News
  1. West Ham 1-2 Aston Villa: Duran Denies Lopetegui First Point In Charge Of Hammers
  2. Serie A: AC Milan Sign Midfielder Youssouf Fofana From Monaco
  3. EFL Championship Wrap: Burnley Maintain Flying Start With Crushing Win Over Cardiff
  4. Everton 0-3 Brighton: Welbeck Full Of Praise For 'Special' Mitoma As Seagulls Off To A Flier Under Hurzeler
  5. Nottingham Forest 1-1 Bournemouth: Nuno Confirms Danilo Suffered Broken Ankle
Tennis News
  1. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Sets Up Aryna Sabalenka Semi-final
  2. Aryna Sabalenka Rallies To Reach Cincinnati Open Quarter-Finals
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Sumit Nagal Joins India For World Group I Tie Against Sweden; Yuki Bhambri Withdraws
  4. Cincinnati Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Strolls Into Quarters After Marta Kostyuk Triumph
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Crashes Out Of Cincinnati Open After Shock Loss To Gael Monfils
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu Meets PM Modi, Seeks Early Release Of Polavaram, Amaravati Funds
  2. Ex-Principal Grilled, Psychological Test For Accused: CBI Investigation Updates In Kolkata Doctor's Case
  3. Man From Telangana Dies In US, Family Requests Centre To Bring Back Body
  4. Hyderabad: Class 10 Student Dies After Lorry Hits Auto-Rickshaw On Habsiguda Road
  5. 'I Don't Know': Champai Soren Denies Rumours Of Switch To BJP; Himanta Sarma Praises His Contribution In Jharkhand
Entertainment News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah': Delhi HC Bans Unauthorized Use Of Content Of The Sitcom
  4. Eugene Levy And Dan Levy To Host The 76th Emmy Awards
  5. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
US News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
  3. Why Are More People Moving To Disaster-Prone Areas?
  4. Where Is Amber Frey Now? Insights After Her Appearance On Netflix’s American Murder
  5. Indian-Origin Store Owner Killed In US Robbery Shooting By Teenage Boy
World News
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. Mumbai Attacks Accused Pak-Origin Tahawwur Rana Extraditable To India: US Court
  3. Erratic Internet Services May Drive Away Foreign Investors From Pakistan: Industry Leaders
  4. Nepal: Glacial Lake Outburst Devastated Village In Everest Region, Experts Confirm
  5. Multiple UFO Sightings Reported In Palmdale And Lancaster, California: Residents Share Eerie Encounters
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Bebe Rexha Claims She Was 'Threatened' By Lufthansa Employee For Speaking Albanian, Emotional Instagram Story Sparks Fan Support
  2. 'Stree 2' Box Office Collection Day 2: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore
  3. Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: 'Opposition Disturbing Bengal', Says TMC's Kunal; Centre To Form Panel To Ensure Security
  4. 'Kalki 2898 AD' OTT Release Date: Here's When And Where To Watch Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer Online
  5. Pakistan National Involved In 26/11 Terror Attack Extraditable To India, Says US Court
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 17, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 18th To August 24th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Raksha Bandhan 2024: Date, Significance, History and Astrological Insights You Need To Know