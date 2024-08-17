Football

Football Transfer: Premier League Club Nottingham Forest Welcome Paraguay International Ramon Sosa

Sosa, who grabbed a goal and an assist at this year's Copa America for Los Guaranies, has signed a five-year deal at the City Ground for a reported £11m transfer fee

Ramon Sosa has completed a move from Talleres to Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest welcomed their seventh additions of the transfer window with the arrival of Paraguay international Ramon Sosa from Talleres. (More Football News)

Sosa, who grabbed a goal and an assist at this year's Copa America for Los Guaranies, has signed a five-year deal at the City Ground for a reported £11m transfer fee. 

The 24-year-old scored six goals and added seven assists in all competitions for Talleres last season. 

Sosa began his career in his native country where he won the Copa Paraguay with Olimpia in 2021 before moving to Argentinian side Gimnasia. 

He contributed 13 goal contributions (six goals and seven assists) in his debut season with the club, which led to a move to Talleres. 

Sosa registered 17 goals and 13 assists in 56 appearances for the Albiazul, impressing at the Copa America despite playing only 133 minutes of football at the tournament. 

"Ramon has been coveted by many clubs but was so clear in his desire to join Nottingham Forest," said Ross Wilson, Forest's chief football officer.

"We could all feel his energy, emotion, pride and excitement to be here from the first minute he arrived.

"He can't wait to get started and we are delighted that he is here with us."

The signing follows Forest's recent deals to bring in Jota Silva, Elliot Anderson, Nikola Milenkovic, Eric da Silva Moreira, and Carlos Miguel.

