Arsenal Vs Man City: Mikel Arteta Gives Saka, Odegaard, Saliba Injury Update Ahead Of Premier League Clash

The Englishman has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury last month, while Odegaard has been battling a shoulder problem after coming off early in the last two home games

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka
info_icon

Mikel Arteta refused to rule out potential involvements for Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba for Arsenal's crunch clash with Manchester City. 

Saka has not featured for Arsenal since their 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United last month after sustaining a hamstring injury and withdrawing in the 53rd minute of that match. 

Odegaard, meanwhile, has been substituted before half-time in all three of the Gunners' league fixtures, with the midfielder struggling with a shoulder injury. 

The Norwegian was also not a part of Arsenal's squad for their win over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.

While Saliba was named as a part of the travelling party to Spain, he was an unused substitute at Estadio de San Mames, though Arteta confirmed he was pushing for a start, along with fellow defender Ben White against City. 

"If there is a chance [they will play], it will be after tomorrow's session, because we haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow," Arteta said. 

"Everything has been modified so far for him, and there are still a few things to clear up. Tomorrow, we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or not."

"Let's see," Arteta added on Saliba. "Obviously, he's been carrying a head injury, and he didn't really want to be available for the last match.

"He's really pushing it, so we will decide tomorrow what's the best start."

Arsenal have won two of their last four league meetings with City (D2), as many as their previous 22 beforehand (D5 L15).

Related Content
Related Content

The Gunners could also win back-to-back league games against the Citizens for the first time since December 2015 in what has become a blossoming rivalry between them.

Indeed, Arteta is aiming to become the first manager ever to go five league games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola, while also recording three straight home wins against them. 

Their latest victory at the Emirates Stadium came in stunning fashion, with Arsenal inflicting City's heaviest defeat since 2017 with a 5-1 thrashing. 

Myles Lewis-Skelly scored in that game, and chose to celebrate by imitating Erling Haaland's celebration following their war of words in their 2-2 draw earlier in the season. 

Haaland famously told Arteta following the full-time whistle to "stay humble", while also asking Lewis-Skelly "who are you?", when players from both sides clashed. 

Asked whether he had advised his players to refrain from doing similar things, Arteta said: "Well, if that was done, that's it. That's part of it.

"There's been a lot of celebration and not celebration from the past from a lot of teams - that's it.

"Every experience is to learn as well and we certainly learned from that one."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Wickets Keep On Tumbling For IND-W

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Blaze Start | SL 28/0 (3)

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn