Mikel Arteta refused to rule out potential involvements for Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba for Arsenal's crunch clash with Manchester City.
Saka has not featured for Arsenal since their 5-0 thrashing of Leeds United last month after sustaining a hamstring injury and withdrawing in the 53rd minute of that match.
Odegaard, meanwhile, has been substituted before half-time in all three of the Gunners' league fixtures, with the midfielder struggling with a shoulder injury.
The Norwegian was also not a part of Arsenal's squad for their win over Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.
While Saliba was named as a part of the travelling party to Spain, he was an unused substitute at Estadio de San Mames, though Arteta confirmed he was pushing for a start, along with fellow defender Ben White against City.
"If there is a chance [they will play], it will be after tomorrow's session, because we haven't done anything yet, so we'll have more information tomorrow," Arteta said.
"Everything has been modified so far for him, and there are still a few things to clear up. Tomorrow, we'll have more information on whether they are part of the squad or not."
"Let's see," Arteta added on Saliba. "Obviously, he's been carrying a head injury, and he didn't really want to be available for the last match.
"He's really pushing it, so we will decide tomorrow what's the best start."
Arsenal have won two of their last four league meetings with City (D2), as many as their previous 22 beforehand (D5 L15).
The Gunners could also win back-to-back league games against the Citizens for the first time since December 2015 in what has become a blossoming rivalry between them.
Indeed, Arteta is aiming to become the first manager ever to go five league games unbeaten against Pep Guardiola, while also recording three straight home wins against them.
Their latest victory at the Emirates Stadium came in stunning fashion, with Arsenal inflicting City's heaviest defeat since 2017 with a 5-1 thrashing.
Myles Lewis-Skelly scored in that game, and chose to celebrate by imitating Erling Haaland's celebration following their war of words in their 2-2 draw earlier in the season.
Haaland famously told Arteta following the full-time whistle to "stay humble", while also asking Lewis-Skelly "who are you?", when players from both sides clashed.
Asked whether he had advised his players to refrain from doing similar things, Arteta said: "Well, if that was done, that's it. That's part of it.
"There's been a lot of celebration and not celebration from the past from a lot of teams - that's it.
"Every experience is to learn as well and we certainly learned from that one."