Football

Arsenal: Gunners Sign Italian Defender Riccardo Calafiori From Bologna

Calafiori, who will wear the number 33 shirt for the Gunners, has penned a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium

Riccardo Calafiori, Arsenal, Football
New Arsenal signing Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna for £42 million. (More Football News)

Calafiori, who will wear the number 33 shirt for the Gunners, has penned a five-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old centre-half made 37 appearances for Bologna last season, helping the Serie A club qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the 1964-65 campaign.

His impressive performances in the heart of defence earned a first senior international call-up earlier this year, while he subsequently represented Italy at Euro 2024.

Arsenal's Sporting Director Edu Gaspar said: "It has been a great team effort in completing this transfer, and we welcome Riccardo to the family.

"Riccardo has consistently shown his quality for his club and country. He was one of the best players in Serie A last season and gave strong performances for Italy in the Euros this summer.

"Mikel [Arteta] and our coaches are excited to start working with Riccardo, and we all look forward to seeing him in our shirt."

Calafiori is Arsenal's second major signing ahead of the 2024-25 season after Mikel Arteta made David Raya's initial loan move from Brentford permanent earlier this month.

He could make his debut when the Gunners host Wolves on August 17 in their opening match of the new Premier League campaign.
