Argentina 2-1 Mauritania, International Friendly: Messi Makes Cameo In Narrow Win For La Albiceleste
Argentina continued their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-1 win over minnows Mauritania in an international friendly at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando on Friday. The hosts struck early in the 17th minute through Enzo Fernandez, who found the back of the net from a Nahuel Molina cross. Nicolas Paz then doubled the lead after the half-hour mark, putting La Albiceleste firmly in control. The second half saw the introduction of Lionel Messi, who electrified the crowd at La Bombonera, even if he failed to get on the scoresheet. Mauritania, meanwhile, refused to fold and got a consolation goal in stoppage time through Jordan Lefort.
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