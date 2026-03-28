Argentina 2-1 Mauritania, International Friendly: Messi Makes Cameo In Narrow Win For La Albiceleste

Argentina continued their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a 2-1 win over minnows Mauritania in an international friendly at Estadio Alberto Jose Armando on Friday. The hosts struck early in the 17th minute through Enzo Fernandez, who found the back of the net from a Nahuel Molina cross. Nicolas Paz then doubled the lead after the half-hour mark, putting La Albiceleste firmly in control. The second half saw the introduction of Lionel Messi, who electrified the crowd at La Bombonera, even if he failed to get on the scoresheet. Mauritania, meanwhile, refused to fold and got a consolation goal in stoppage time through Jordan Lefort.

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International Friendly Soccer Match: Argentina vs Mauritania
Argentina's Marcos Senesi and Mauritania's Pape Ndiaga Yade battle for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Mauritania vs Argentina
Argentina's Lione Mesi dribbles during a friendly soccer match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Argentina vs Mauritania Lione Mesi
Argentina's Lione Mesi looks on during a friendly soccer match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Fifa International Friendly Match: Mauritania vs Argentina
Mauritania's Jordan Lefort (21) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Argentina vs Mauritania Lione Mesi
Argentina's Lione Mesi runs during a friendly soccer match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Fifa International Friendly Match 2026: Mauritania vs Argentina
Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Mauritania's Beyatt Lekweiry battle for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Argentina vs Mauritania Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Mauritania's Maata Magassa, left and Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister chase the ball during a friendly march in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Mauritania vs Argentina Fifa International Friendly Match 2026
Argentina's Nicolas Paz scores his side's second goal against Mauritania during a friendly match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Friendly Soccer Match: Morocco vs Ecuador
Argentina's Nicolas Paz dribbles during a friendly match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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Friendly Soccer Match: Ecuador vs Morocco
Argentina's Nicolas Paz, left, and Mauritania's Lamine Ba vie for the ball during a friendly match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello
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