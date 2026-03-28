Argentina 2-1 Mauritania, International Friendly: Messi Makes Cameo In Narrow Win For La Albiceleste

Argentina's Marcos Senesi and Mauritania's Pape Ndiaga Yade battle for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello

1/9 Argentina's Lione Mesi dribbles during a friendly soccer match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





2/9 Argentina's Lione Mesi looks on during a friendly soccer match against Argentina in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





3/9 Mauritania's Jordan Lefort (21) celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





4/9 Argentina's Lione Mesi runs during a friendly soccer match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





5/9 Argentina's Julian Alvarez and Mauritania's Beyatt Lekweiry battle for the ball during a friendly soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





6/9 Mauritania's Maata Magassa, left and Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister chase the ball during a friendly march in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





7/9 Argentina's Nicolas Paz scores his side's second goal against Mauritania during a friendly match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





8/9 Argentina's Nicolas Paz dribbles during a friendly match against Mauritania in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





9/9 Argentina's Nicolas Paz, left, and Mauritania's Lamine Ba vie for the ball during a friendly match in Buenos Aires, Argentina. | Photo: AP/Gustavo Garello





