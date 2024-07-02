Football

Alexis Sanchez Leaves Inter Milan Following Contract Expiry As Juan Cuadrado Also Departs San Siro

Chile forward Sanchez made 142 appearances across two spells with Inter, who he helped win two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana crowns

Sanchez's departure from Inter has been confirmed
info_icon

Alexis Sanchez is one of several players to depart Inter following the expiry of his contract with the reigning Serie A champions. (More Football News)

The Nerazzurri also confirmed Stefano Sensi, Juan Cuadrado and Davy Klaassen have left the club as free agents.

Sensi, who played 57 times for the Nerazzurri, initially joined the club on loan from Sassuolo in July 2019, before the move was made permanent 13 months later. 

Meanwhile, Cuadrado and Klaassen both spent a single season at San Siro, having signed as free agents at the start of the 2023-24 campaign, following their departures from Juventus and Ajax respectively.

