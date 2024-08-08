Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham

Alejo Veliz has completed a loan move from Tottenham to Espanyol, the La Liga club confirmed on Wednesday. (More Football News)
Veliz, who has made eight appearances for Spurs since signing from Rosario Central in 2023, joins Espanyol on a season-long deal.
The 20-year-old was limited to 45 minutes of action under Ange Postecoglou last campaign, scoring his first goal in a 4-2 defeat to Brighton in December.
Veliz joined Sevilla for the second half of the 2023-24 season, but again struggled for game time and played six times in La Liga, totalling to 31 minutes.
Espanyol won promotion from the Segunda Division last season after beating Real Oviedo in the promotion play-offs.
Manolo Gonzalez is aiming to bolster his attacking options following the loss of top scorer Martin Braithwaite, who completed a permanent move to Brazilian side Gremio last month.