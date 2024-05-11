Football

Alaves 2-2 Girona: Wasteful Blanquivermells Held To Dramatic Draw In La Liga

Alaves 2-2 Girona Match Report: Girona have 75 points, only two clear of Catalan rivals Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Monday. Real Madrid have secured the league title, sitting on 87 points with four games left

Alaves' Jon Guridi
Girona let an away win slip as Jon Guridi's last-gasp effort snatched a 2-2 draw for Alaves on Friday to leave the visitors' hold on second place in the LaLiga in jeopardy. (More Football News)

The visitors grabbed an early lead through defender Eric Garcia's towering header off a corner only four minutes into the game before Guridi equalised in the 12th with a close-range finish.

Despite Alaves looking more dangerous, Girona restored their lead just before half-time thanks to Yangel Herrera's superb strike into the top-right corner.

Michel's side had chances to extend their advantage after the break, but Guridi scored his second deep into stoppage time after capitalising on a loose ball in the box to seal the draw.

Girona have 75 points, only two clear of Catalan rivals Barcelona, who host Real Sociedad on Monday. Real Madrid have secured the league title, sitting on 87 points with four games left.

Alaves remain 11th with 42 points.

Data Debrief:

Guridi, who scored the first LaLiga brace of his career (63 appearances) against Girona, scored Alaves' latest goal in the competition in the 21st century at 98:37.

Girona are unbeaten in their last four LaLiga matches but missed the chance to make it four wins on the bounce in the league for the first time since a run of five in November 2023. 

