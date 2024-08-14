Football

Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action On TV And Online

Cristiano Ronaldo will be leading the attack for Al-Nassr as they prepare to take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final match

Cristiano Ronaldo will be seen in action for his club, Al-Nassr
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to take the field as he leads the line of attack for Al-Nassr against Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium, Abha on Wednesday. (More Football News)

All eyes will be on 'CR7' as he looks to start afresh post his UEFA Euro rigours with Portugal.

Al-Nassr failed to land the Saudi Pro League last season and the Saudi Super Cup could be termed as a great chance of silverware ahead of a busy season. Ronaldo, who saw his Portugal side exit in the Round of 16, has an opportunity to turn things around.

When will Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup semi-final match take place?

The Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup semi-final match will be held on Wednesday, August 14.

What time is the Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup semi-final match?

The Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup semi-final match will kick-off at 9:45 pm IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Taawoun Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Super Cup semi-final match in India?

Sony Sports network hold the telecast rights. As for live streaming, one can stream the game on the Sony LIV app and website.

