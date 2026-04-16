Al-Sadd Vs Vissel Kobe LIVE Streaming, AFC Champions League Elite Quarter-Final: When, Where To Watch Tonight’s Match?

Summary of this article
Al‑Sadd take on Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter‑final on Thursday
Al-Sadd advanced after a dramatic 4‑2 penalty shootout win over Al‑Hilal
Find out when and where to watch the Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe match live on TV and online
Al-Sadd will face Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday. The Qatari Stars League champions will face a tough test against the Japanese J1 League side for a place in the semi-finals.
Vissel Kobe head coach Michael Skibbe, in his first season in charge of the Japanese giants, will look to improve on their Round of 16 finish in the Champions League last season.
Al-Sadd, meanwhile, won 4-2 on penalties against Al-Hilal in the Round of 16 four days ago. The Qatari side is led by former Italy head coach Roberto Mancini, who will need to balance his side’s workload in what will be a feisty contest.
Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 Quarter-Final: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final being played?
The Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final will be played on Thursday, April 16, 2026, with kick-off scheduled at 9:45 PM IST. The match will be hosted at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Where to watch the Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final live online?
The Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.
Where to watch the Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final live on TV?
The Al-Sadd vs Vissel Kobe, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 quarter-final will not be televised on any TV channels in India.