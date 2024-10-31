Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League: When, Where To Watch 'Riyadh Derby' On TV And Online

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are all set to face off against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Derby on Friday, November 1 at Al Awal Park, King Saud University.(More Football News)
This highly anticipated match promises to be an exciting clash between two of the Saudi Pro League's biggest rivals.
Al-Nassr are currently placed third in the league, six points behind the league leaders Al Hilal who have been perfect so far this season after eight matches of the season.
Al-Nassr were given a scare last week when Aymeric Laporte was forced off with a knock after being tackled by Al Kholood, but he returned to the starting lineup against Al-Taawoun and played the full 90, so, that's a good sign.
Meanwhile, Ronaldo missed the Al Kholood game and hasn't scored since he returned midweek. So, he has gone four matches in all competitions without scoring from open play.
Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal: Head-To-Head
Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have faced each other 77 times, with Al-Hilal holding the upper hand, winning 38 of those encounters compared to Al-Nassr's 18 victories.
Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal: Live Streaming
When to watch Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League match will be played on Friday, November 1 at Al Awal Park, King Saud University at 11:30pm IST.
Where to watch Al Nassr Vs Al Hilal, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Match?
The Al Nassr vs Al Hilal match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.