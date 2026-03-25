Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Among Teams Affected As AFC Reschedules Champions League Matches

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr feature in AFC competition changes as matches are rescheduled amid Middle East conflict, with Jeddah set to host key fixtures

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Among Teams Affected As AFC Reschedules Champions League Matches
Al-Nassr FC will be led by Cristiano Ronaldo in their AFC Champions League. Photo: X/AlNassrFC_EN
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • AFC reschedules Asian Champions League playoffs amid Middle East conflict

  • Jeddah to host playoffs and knockout stages from April 13 to 25

  • Major clubs like Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli, and Al-Ittihad await key matchups

Iranian club Tractor FC is set to travel to Saudi Arabia for a playoff against Shabab Al Ahli of Dubai for a place in the Asian Champions League Elite quarterfinals against Buriram United of Thailand.

The Asian Football Confederation held the draw Wednesday to determine the quarterfinal pairings, a day after announcing that the western zone playoffs that were postponed because of the war in the Middle East have been rescheduled for April 13-14 in Jeddah.

The Saudi city is also slated to host the tournament quarterfinals, semifinals and final from April 16-25, with organizers setting the dates and hoping for peace in the region.

“We all want to play matches as soon as possible. So hopefully we’re able to finish fixtures in April as we have planned,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said. “We’re hoping that things will calm down very soon.”

The participating clubs have been “quite supportive of the measures we’ve put in place to ensure that we only play when things have calmed down.”

Japan's Vissel Kobe, which placed second in the east zone, was drawn Wednesday to play the winner of the playoff between four-time champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Al-Sadd of the United Arab Emirates.

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Defending champion Al-Ahli Saudi will play Al-Duhail of Qatar for a spot in the quarterfinals against Johor Darul Ta’zim of Malaysia.

Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad will take on Al-Wahda for a place in the quarterfinals against Japan's Machida Zelvia, which topped the east zone league stage.

The AFC Champions League Two and AFC Challenge League quarterfinals were also postponed due to the Mideast war. The AFC said Tuesday that those matches will be played on April 19 and 22 at centralized venues to be named at a later date.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi club Al-Nassr is among the teams involved in the Asian Champions League Two competition.

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