AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 3 Fixtures

The AFC Champions League 2024/25, Elite East Region matchday 3 fixtures get underway with Asia's top clubs battling it out to grab the numero uno position in the league table. (More Football News)
The likes of Vissel Kobe (Japan), FC Pohang Steelers (Korea), Central Coast Mariners (Australia) will be in action in the matchweek three of the event. After matchweek 2, Gwangju FC from Korea are top of the pile with two wins out of two.
The final stage, which will be hosted by Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4, 2025, will determine who qualifies for the 2025 FIFA Intercontinental Cup and Club World Cup.
When Are Matchday 3 Fixtures?
AFC Champions League 2024-25, Elite East Region Standings After Matchweek 2
The AFC Champions League Two 2024/25 season will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India. For live streaming, one can watch the matches on the FanCode app and website.