Massimiliano Allegri saluted AC Milan's "extraordinary" and "humble" matchwinner Luka Modric following the Rossoneri's 1-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.
Milan made it back-to-back wins in Serie A as Modric's second-half strike secured all three points at San Siro.
The former Ballon d'Or winner, who turned 40 earlier this week, brilliantly swept home a first-time shot from Alexis Saelemaekers' square ball for his first goal in a Milan shirt.
Modric became the oldest midfielder to find the net in the Italian top flight, claiming Nils Liedholm's 64-year record.
"Luka is an extraordinary player and it’s a pleasure to watch him, but he is also a humble guy, like a great champion," Allegri told DAZN Italia.
"He knows beforehand where the ball will go, and has such great technique.
"It was a game we had to win tonight, we kept a second consecutive clean sheet and remained united during the tough moments. In those situations, you've got to stick together and wait for it to pass."
Saelemaekers added: "I watched Modric when I was a kid, so having him by my side now is a dream.
"He is an incredible player, but an even more wonderful person. He is really humble, but he's the one who did it all for the goal."
Meanwhile, Modric hopes people will not constantly remind him of his age after demonstrating his class on the big stage once more.
"It was a great way to celebrate [my birthday]," he said. "We won, which is the most important thing, and now we have to focus on the next matches.
"I hope people will not remind me of my age any more! It was a good move, [Saelemaekers] gave me a great ball, and it was easy to score; it was more his pass than my finish.
"I thought the whole team fought well, game by game, I am sure we'll get more confident.
"When players come back, when we get to know each other more, we will get better."