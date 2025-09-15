Milan 1-0 Bologna: Allegri Hails 'Humble' Matchwinner Modric After First Goal

AC Milan vs Bologna, Serie A: 40-year-old Luka Modric became the oldest midfielder to find the net in the Italian top flight, claiming Nils Liedholm's 64-year record

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
ac milan vs bologna serie a
Modric scored in the week he celebrated his 40th birthday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AC Milan earned a 1-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday in the Serie A

  • Massimiliano Allegri saluted AC Milan's "extraordinary" and "humble" matchwinner Luka Modric

  • Modric scored the only goal of the match

Massimiliano Allegri saluted AC Milan's "extraordinary" and "humble" matchwinner Luka Modric following the Rossoneri's 1-0 victory over Bologna on Sunday.

Milan made it back-to-back wins in Serie A as Modric's second-half strike secured all three points at San Siro.

The former Ballon d'Or winner, who turned 40 earlier this week, brilliantly swept home a first-time shot from Alexis Saelemaekers' square ball for his first goal in a Milan shirt.

Modric became the oldest midfielder to find the net in the Italian top flight, claiming Nils Liedholm's 64-year record.

Modric scored the only goal at San Siro - null
AC Milan 1-0 Bologna, Serie A: History-Making Luka Modric Seals Back-To-Back Wins For Rossoneri

BY Stats Perform

"Luka is an extraordinary player and it’s a pleasure to watch him, but he is also a humble guy, like a great champion," Allegri told DAZN Italia. 

"He knows beforehand where the ball will go, and has such great technique.

"It was a game we had to win tonight, we kept a second consecutive clean sheet and remained united during the tough moments. In those situations, you've got to stick together and wait for it to pass."

Saelemaekers added: "I watched Modric when I was a kid, so having him by my side now is a dream.

Related Content
Related Content

"He is an incredible player, but an even more wonderful person. He is really humble, but he's the one who did it all for the goal."

Meanwhile, Modric hopes people will not constantly remind him of his age after demonstrating his class on the big stage once more.

"It was a great way to celebrate [my birthday]," he said. "We won, which is the most important thing, and now we have to focus on the next matches.

"I hope people will not remind me of my age any more! It was a good move, [Saelemaekers] gave me a great ball, and it was easy to score; it was more his pass than my finish.

"I thought the whole team fought well, game by game, I am sure we'll get more confident.

"When players come back, when we get to know each other more, we will get better."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Oman Five Down In Powerplay In Chase Of 173

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  2. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

  5. Jairam Ramesh Slams Great Nicobar Project as ‘Ecological Disaster’ Pushed Through by Modi Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. “Block Everything” Protests Disrupt Cities Across France With Marches, Blockades, and Clashes - In Photos

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Oman Five Down In Powerplay In Chase Of 173

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas