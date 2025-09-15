AC Milan 1-0 Bologna, Serie A: History-Making Luka Modric Seals Back-To-Back Wins For Rossoneri

Five days on from his 40th birthday, Luka Modric surpassed Nils Liedholm's 64-year record to become the oldest scoring midfielder in Serie A history

Modric scored the only goal at San Siro
  • Santiago Castro's 15th-minute goal ruled out for offside

  • Luka Modric nets winner in 61st minute

  • AC Milan now unbeaten in each of their last 10 home league meetings with Bologna

Luka Modric scored the only goal as AC Milan edged out Bologna 1-0 at San Siro.

The former Ballon d'Or winner, who turned 40 earlier this week, made history by becoming the oldest midfielder to find the net in Serie A.

Bologna thought they had taken the lead in the 15th minute through Santiago Castro's neat finish, but his joy was cut short by the offside flag.

Milan were then denied twice by the woodwork before the first half was through, with Pervis Estupinan and Santiago Gimenez both clipping the outside of the post.

However, the Rossoneri did break the deadlock just after the hour mark, with Modric brilliantly sweeping home a first-time shot from Alexis Saelemaekers' centre.

The hosts struck the post twice more through Samuele Ricci and Jimenez, while they also had a late penalty award overturned following a VAR review.

Nevertheless, Massimiliano Allegri's side held out for their second win of the campaign.

Data Debrief: Golden oldie Modric wins it for Milan

Five days on from his 40th birthday, Modric surpassed Nils Liedholm's 64-year record to become the oldest scoring midfielder in Serie A history.

It was enough to seal Milan's second win from their opening three matches of the season; the Rossoneri achieving the feat for the first time in five campaigns under Allegri, across his two spells at the club.

Milan are also unbeaten in each of their last 10 home league meetings with Bologna, who have now lost each of their last four away games in Serie A; their longest streak since a run of six straight defeats in 2020.

