Aberdeen Vs Celtic, Scottish Cup Semi-Final: Macdonald Goes Through The Wringer At Hampden

Aberdeen lost their Scottish Cup semi-final to Celtic on penalties. After the match, Angus MacDonald said: "With the way the game had panned out I thought we’d go on to win it."

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, left, went through a range of emotions at Hampden. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA
Aberdeen’s stand-in captain Angus MacDonald reflected on a “crazy” Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic at Hampden which saw him experience emotional extremes. (More Football News)

The Dons led through an early Bojan Miovski goal but MacDonald’s mistake allowed Hoops striker Kyogo Furuhashi to race clear on goal, with Nicolas Kuhn finally levelling.

Substitute James Forrest put Celtic ahead in the 63rd minute before Dons substitute Ester Sokler levelled in the 90th minute.

Matt O’Riley fired Celtic ahead in extra time but MacDonald atoned for his costly earlier error when he headed in the leveller in the 119th minute to take the game to penalties.

The 31-year-old former Barnsley, Hull and Rotherham defender scored his spot-kick and while Celtic keeper Joe Hart hit the post with the Hoops’ fifth penalty, he then saved from Killian Phillips to ensure a 6-5 shoot-out win and a final date on May 25 against Rangers or Hearts – Hart’s last game before his retirement from football.

“I hold my hands up for the mistake because I gifted them a goal after 15 minutes,” said MacDonald.

“But to score the equaliser in the last minute of extra time then score a penalty, it was crazy.

“With the way the game had panned out I thought we’d go on to win it.

“When I scored it was a great feeling, especially for my family. But it just wasn’t to be.

“It’s 50-50 when it gets to penalties, isn’t it? The boys did well to get it that far and we had our chances to win it. On another day they would go in.

“We are disappointed for the fans today because they have followed us everywhere this season.

“We have to take the positives from the game, we can’t let our standards drop now.

“We have five cup finals now and if we can cause those teams the problems we caused Celtic we’ll be fine.”

