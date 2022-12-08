FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: Four Newly-Laid Pitches To Be Used Across The Two Venues

The upcoming FIH men's World Cup will be played across four newly-laid pitches in the state-of-the-art Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. (More Hockey News)

The World Cup will be played across the two venues from January 13 to 29.

The main pitch in the Kalinga Stadium, as well as the practice pitch, has been re-laid, while the matches at the Birsa Munda Stadium will be played in brand new pitches certified by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

"Matches will be played in the new jewel of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, and at the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where so many wonderful pages of hockey's history have been written," Hockey India said in a statement.

The top 16 teams from around the world, including hosts India, will compete in the prestigious event.

The 16 teams have been divided into four pools, with India in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales.

The top four teams from each pool will advance directly to the quarterfinals, while the remaining eight teams from the four pools will compete in cross-over matches for a spot in the last-eight round.

Pool A includes Argentina, Australia, France, and South Africa, while Pool B consists of Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan. Pool C includes the Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Chile.

Bhubaneswar will host 24 matches, including the cross-overs, quarterfinals, semifinals and final, while Rourkela will host 20, with India playing the first two league matches on January 13 and 16.

"These are truly exciting times for hockey fans with the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela only a few weeks away. I am very happy to note that all four newly laid pitches certified by FIH are ready to be used," HI president Dilip Tirkey said.

"Both Kalinga Hockey Stadium and Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium will provide world-class facilities for the participating teams and the spectators. We are grateful to the Odisha State Government who have left no stone unturned in ensuring this edition of the World Cup will be a memorable one for everyone."