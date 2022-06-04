Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FIH Hockey 5s: Indian Men's Team Beats Switzerland And Draw Against Pakistan, Women Lose Both Matches

The Indian men's team will take on Malaysia and Poland on Sunday, while the women's team will face Switzerland and South Africa.

FIH Hockey 5s: Indian Men's Team Beats Switzerland And Draw Against Pakistan, Women Lose Both Matches
Nine-member Indian men's team for the inaugural edition of FIH Hockey 5s. HI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 10:32 pm

The Indian men's team began its campaign in the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s with a 4-3 win over hosts Switzerland before playing out a pulsating 2-2 draw against arch-rivals Pakistan in Lausanne on Saturday. (More Hockey News)

The Indian women's team, however, had a bad day in office, losing both its matches against Uruguay (3-4) and Poland (1-3).

The men's team, led by Gurinder Singh, dished out an impressive show of fitness, skill and speed in the opening match with Raheel Mohammed scoring two field goals in the second and 10th minutes. 

Related stories

IND Vs JPN, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Beat Japan To Clinch Bronze Medal

IND Vs KOR, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India Out Of Title Race With 4-4 Draw Against Korea

IND Vs MAS, Asia Cup Hockey 2022: India, Malaysia Play Out Draw In Six-Goal Thriller

Moirangthem Rabichandra score a 'challenge goal' in the first minute while captain Gurinder struck in the 19th minute for India at the Place de la Navigation Stadium.

For Switzerland, Winkler Jonas (6th minute), Reinhard Fabio (11th) and Kruesi Patrick (16th) were the goal scorers. India led 3-1 at the half time.

A Hockey 5s match is of 20 minutes divide into two halves of 10 minutes each. 

In its second match of the day, the Indian men's team led twice but conceded a last minute goal to play out a 2-2 draw against the arch-rivals..

Raheel Mohammed gave India the lead in the very first minute through a field goal before Laiqat Arshad restored parity six minutes later.

India took the lead once again in the 18th minute with Gursahibjit Singh finding the target but could not stop Abdul Rehman from finding the equaliser for Pakistan with seconds left in the match.

The Graham Reid-coached side will take on Malaysia and Poland on Sunday.

Women Disappoint

Kujur Ajmina (1st and 7th minutes) scored a brace while Phalke Vaishnavi Vithal (18th) was the other goal-getter for India against Uruguay in their first match of the day. Uruguay captain Viana Teresa (2nd, 10th and 19th) struck thrice while Vilar Manuela (6th) was the other goal scorer.

Later, the Indian team, led by Etimarpu Rajani, was outplayed by Poland 1-3. Rashmita Minz (6th) was India's lone goal-getter. 

The Indian women India face Switzerland and South Africa on Sunday.

Tags

Sports Hockey FIH Hockey 5s India National Hockey Team India National Women's Hockey Team Switzerland National Hockey Team Pakistan National Hockey Team Gurinder Singh Raheel Mohammed
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read