FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

Live
france
France
poland
Poland
05 Dec | 00:30 am
england
England
senegal
Senegal
05 Dec | 20:30 pm
japan
Japan
croatia
Croatia
05 Dec | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
south korea
South Korea
06 Dec | 20:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
spain
Spain
07 Dec | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
switzerland
Switzerland
Full Table
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
2
argentina
Australia
1
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
3
netherlands
USA
1
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
1
cameroon
Brazil
0
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
2
serbia
Switzerland
3
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
0
ghana
Uruguay
2
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
2
south korea
Portugal
1
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
2
costa rica
Germany
4
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
2
japan
Spain
1
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
1
canada
Morocco
2
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
0
croatia
Belgium
0
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Japan 3 2 0 1 1 6
Spain 3 1 1 1 6 4
Germany 3 1 1 1 1 4
Costa Rica 3 1 0 2 -8 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Morocco 3 2 1 0 3 7
Croatia 3 2 1 0 3 5
Belgium 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Canada 3 0 0 3 -5 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 3 2 0 1 2 6
Switzerland 3 2 0 1 1 6
Cameroon 3 1 1 1 0 4
Serbia 3 0 1 2 -3 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 3 2 0 1 2 6
South Korea 3 1 1 1 0 4
Uruguay 3 1 1 1 0 4
Ghana 3 1 0 2 -2 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

Coach Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the start instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

Neymar greets his fans after Brazil's match against Cameroon on Saturday.
Neymar greets his fans after Brazil's match against Cameroon on Saturday. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 04 Dec 2022 8:06 pm

Whether Neymar is in the lineup, on the bench or resting for a third consecutive game will depend on how he performs in Brazil’s last training session ahead of its round-of-16 match against South Korea on Monday at the World Cup. (More Football News)

The Brazil star missed two group-stage matches with a right ankle injury he received in the team’s opening win against Serbia. He was back training with teammates on Saturday, but it remains unclear whether he’s fit enough to play against South Korea.

“He will train this afternoon, and if he trains well, he will play,” Tite said ahead of the team’s practice session on Sunday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the start instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match.

South Korea advanced after a surprise win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their last group game, making it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Tests after the Serbia match showed ligament damage in Neymar’s ankle and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to play again in Qatar. His ankle looked bad, with a lot of swelling, and doctors wouldn’t say if he would recover during the tournament.

Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Neymar Brazil National Football Team Tite South Korea National Football Team Qatar
