FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar In Contention For Brazil's Round Of 16 Match Against South Korea

Neymar greets his fans after Brazil's match against Cameroon on Saturday. AP

Whether Neymar is in the lineup, on the bench or resting for a third consecutive game will depend on how he performs in Brazil’s last training session ahead of its round-of-16 match against South Korea on Monday at the World Cup. (More Football News)

The Brazil star missed two group-stage matches with a right ankle injury he received in the team’s opening win against Serbia. He was back training with teammates on Saturday, but it remains unclear whether he’s fit enough to play against South Korea.

“He will train this afternoon, and if he trains well, he will play,” Tite said ahead of the team’s practice session on Sunday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the start instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match.

South Korea advanced after a surprise win over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in their last group game, making it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Tests after the Serbia match showed ligament damage in Neymar’s ankle and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to play again in Qatar. His ankle looked bad, with a lot of swelling, and doctors wouldn’t say if he would recover during the tournament.