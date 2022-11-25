FIFA World Cup 2022: Marcus Thuram Not Burdened By His Father's Achievements With France

Friday, Nov 25, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 1 0 1 0 0 1
Iran 1 0 0 1 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marcus Thuram Not Burdened By His Father's Achievements With France

Lillian Thuram was part of France's first World Cup title in 1998 and now his son Marcus Thuram is part of the 2022 World Cup squad for France as they begin their title defence.

Marcus Thuram has five appearances for France National Football Team.
Marcus Thuram has five appearances for France National Football Team. Twitter/@_BeFootball
img
AP
UPDATED 25 Nov 2022 9:30 am

Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia. (More Football News)

“It’s no problem for me talking about him,” the 25-year-old said Thursday. “I’m proud of him.”

He was approaching his first birthday when his father scored the only two international goals of his career in the 1998 semifinals, a 2-1 win over Croatia. Lilian Thuram was also part of the defense that beat Brazil 3-0 in the final.

Two years later, the elder Thuram won the European Championship and also reached the 2006 World Cup final. He holds the France record with 142 national appearances. Lilian Thuram also won two Italian league titles with Juventus, as well as the UEFA Cup with Parma, where his son was born in 1997.

It’s given Marcus Thuram huge steps to follow in, but he isn’t concerned by comparisons in his first World Cup.

“I don’t put myself under this kind of pressure. I’m very happy to be here,” he said. “Maybe when I look back over my career I’ll think about it.”

His father is not putting him under any pressure, either.

“He hasn’t told me to score twice in a (World Cup) semifinals,” Marcus Thuram joked. “But he told me to gain as much experience as I can here and to enjoy the moment.”

He did need his father’s advice last season when Marcus Thuram lost his form and scored only three goals in 21 games for Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German Bundesliga.

“I had to make sure that my dreams didn’t fade away. I spoke a lot to my dad then,” the striker said. “I’ve worked very hard on the mental aspect of my game. I’m playing in a more central role now as a number nine, and that’s made things easier for me.”

He’s scored 10 league goals in 13 games this season and is eager for his first international goal.

“I know I have a responsibility to score goals and I like that,” he said.

France plays Denmark on Saturday.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 France National Football Team Marcus Thuram Lillian Thuram Croatia National Football Team Borussia Monchengladbach Denmark National Football Team
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Minister Hadja Lahbib Wears 'One Love' Armband

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Remains Silent Publicly Before Brazil's Game Vs Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada Have To Wait Longer For Their First WC Win

FIFA World Cup 2022: Michy Batshuayi Goal Secures Narrow 1-0 Win Over Canada

FIFA World Cup 2022: When India Cried for Argentina

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Start Strong With 7-0 Thumping Of Costa Rica

Five World Cup Goals That Showcased Passing Skills

FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 Coaches Who Placed Team Work Over Individual Performances

FIFA World Cup 2022: How Food Helps Teams Bond

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Marcus Thuram Not Burdened...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Richarlison Brace Against...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Ghana Coach Otto Addo...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Sprains His Ankle In...