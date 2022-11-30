Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
france
France
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
denmark
Denmark
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
argentina
Argentina
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
mexico
Mexico
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Poland 2 1 1 0 2 4
Argentina 2 1 0 1 1 3
Saudi Arabia 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Mexico 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 2 2 0 0 4 6
Australia 2 1 0 1 -2 3
Denmark 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Tunisia 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

FIFA World Cup 2022: Engalnd And Wales Players Take The Knee Before The Game

Before the kickoff, England and Wales players took the knee to show support and fight against discrimination.

England players took the knee to show their support in the fight against discrimination.
England players took the knee to show their support in the fight against discrimination. Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
img
AP
UPDATED 30 Nov 2022 9:07 am

The players for both England and Wales took a knee before their final World Cup group game on Tuesday. The teams made the gesture as a sign of solidarity in the fight against discrimination. (More Football News)

England and Wales were among seven European nations that had intended to have their captains wear “One Love” armbands in support of inclusivity at the tournament in Qatar. But they had to abandon those plans after FIFA threatened sporting sanctions for any captain that wore them.

England coach Gareth Southgate said his players would take a knee at the start of the tournament. The team did it at all three Group B matches in Qatar. Wales only did it Tuesday.

“We feel this is the biggest and we think it’s a strong statement that will go around the world for young people, in particular, to see that inclusivity is very important,” Southgate said.

Additionally, the U.K.’s first openly gay sports minister attended the game and wore the armband. Stuart Andrew said he decided to wear it in support of inclusivity at sporting events.

“Sport has the power to unite & inspire,” Andrew wrote on Twitter, adding it was “vital” that all sporting events are open and inclusive.

