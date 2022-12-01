Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon Try To Stay Alive In David Vs Goliath Battle, Brazil May Rotate Squad

01 Dec | 20:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
belgium
Belgium
01 Dec | 20:30 pm
canada
Canada
morocco
Morocco
02 Dec | 00:30 am
japan
Japan
spain
Spain
02 Dec | 00:30 am
costa rica
Costa Rica
germany
Germany
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
south korea
South Korea
portugal
Portugal
02 Dec | 20:30 pm
ghana
Ghana
uruguay
Uruguay
03 Dec | 00:30 am
serbia
Serbia
switzerland
Switzerland
03 Dec | 00:30 am
cameroon
Cameroon
brazil
Brazil
03 Dec | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
usa
USA
04 Dec | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
australia
Australia
01 Dec | 00:30 am
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
1
saudi arabia
Mexico
2
01 Dec | 00:30 am
poland
Poland
0
poland
Argentina
2
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
australia
Australia
1
australia
Denmark
0
30 Nov | 20:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
1
tunisia
France
0
30 Nov | 00:30 am
wales
Wales
0
wales
England
3
30 Nov | 00:30 am
iran
Iran
0
iran
USA
1
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
2
netherlands
Qatar
0
29 Nov | 20:30 pm
ecuador
Ecuador
1
ecuador
Senegal
2
29 Nov | 00:30 am
portugal
Portugal
2
portugal
Uruguay
0
28 Nov | 21:30 pm
brazil
Brazil
1
brazil
Switzerland
0
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Netherlands 3 2 1 0 4 7
Senegal 3 2 0 1 1 6
Ecuador 3 1 1 1 1 4
Qatar 3 0 0 3 -6 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 3 2 1 0 7 7
USA 3 1 2 0 1 5
Iran 3 1 0 2 -3 3
Wales 3 0 1 2 -5 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 3 2 0 1 3 6
Poland 3 1 1 1 0 4
Mexico 3 1 1 1 -1 4
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 3 2 0 1 3 6
Australia 3 2 0 1 -1 6
Tunisia 3 1 1 1 0 4
Denmark 3 0 1 2 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 2 1 1 0 7 4
Japan 2 1 0 1 0 3
Costa Rica 2 1 0 1 -6 3
Germany 2 0 1 1 -1 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Croatia 2 1 1 0 3 4
Morocco 2 1 1 0 2 4
Belgium 2 1 0 1 -1 3
Canada 2 0 0 2 -4 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 2 2 0 0 3 6
Switzerland 2 1 0 1 0 3
Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 2 2 0 0 3 6
Ghana 2 1 0 1 0 3
South Korea 2 0 1 1 -1 1
Uruguay 2 0 1 1 -2 1

Tite is expected to make changes in every position for Brazil on Friday, as a draw will be enough to give the five-time champions first place in Group G.

Brazil's Dani Alves trains as his teammates look on ahead of their match against Cameroon.
Brazil's Dani Alves trains as his teammates look on ahead of their match against Cameroon. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 01 Dec 2022 5:56 pm

Still without Neymar and already secured in the round of 16, Brazil will use its last group game at the World Cup to give playing time to its reserves. (More Football News)

Coach Tite was expected to make changes in every position for Brazil's match against Cameroon on Friday when a draw will be enough to give the five-time champions first place in Group G. 

The game means more to Cameroon, which needs a win to keep its hopes of advancing alive. And that may not even be enough depending on the result of the other group game between Switzerland and Serbia.

Brazil has six points, three more than Switzerland and five more than both Cameroon and Serbia. 

Cameroon is trying to advance past the group stage for the first time since its run to the quarterfinals in 1990, when a squad led by striker Roger Milla was eliminated by England in extra time in the tournament in the United States. Cameroon did not qualify for the tournament in Russia four years ago.

The Africans, who opened in Qatar with a loss to Switzerland and then drew with Serbia, theoretically are catching a break for the final group game because of all the changes expected in the Brazil squad. 

Tite planned to use only reserve players, starting with Ederson replacing Alisson in goal. Veteran Dani Alves was among those coming into the defense, while Fabinho was set to play in the midfield. Antony and Gabriel Martinelli were expected to be added to the attack.

Tite wanted to try to give playing time to all seven players who were yet to appear at the tournament.

"Tite had already told us after the game against Switzerland that he intended to make changes in the lineup," midfielder Fabinho said. 

"He said he wanted everyone to play and we are happy with that decision."

Star forward Neymar, right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro were not available because of injuries. Neymar was still treating his right ankle injury and it remained unclear when he would return.

Rotating the squad could be important because if Brazil wins the group, its game in the round of 16 will be Monday, only three days after the match against Cameroon. Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 and Switzerland 1-0 in its first two games, when it didn't concede a single attempt on target.

The 39-year-old Alves could become the oldest Brazilian to play at a World Cup, ahead of the 38-year-old Thiago Silva, who is Brazil's captain in Qatar. Alves' last game at a World Cup was in the round of 16 of the 2014 tournament in Brazil. The right back was injured ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

Brazil is trying to win its World Cup group for the 11th straight time. It may finish first even with a loss depending on the other group match. Brazil is unbeaten in its last 17 group games, with 14 wins and three draws. It has lost only one of its last 29 group matches, against Norway in 1998 in France.

Cameroon endured a small crisis after its 3-3 draw with Serbia, with goalkeeper Andre Onana being sent home for disciplinary reasons after a dispute with coach Rigobert Song.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper was temporarily suspended from the team after a disagreement with Song over team tactics, which led to him being dropped from the match against Serbia and to be eventually sent home on Monday.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Cameroon National Football Team Brazil National Football Team Tite Ederson Fabinho Antony Gabriel Martinelli Andre Onana
More FIFA World Cup News
