FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Mexico Preview: Lionel Messi Under Pressure To Deliver Against Mexico

25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2

FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina Vs Mexico Preview: Lionel Messi Under Pressure To Deliver Against Mexico

Mexico has never beaten Argentina in three attempts at the World Cup and a defeat here would end Lionel Messi and Argentina's stay at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Lionel Messi will be under pressure to deliver against Mexico.
Lionel Messi will be under pressure to deliver against Mexico. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 25 Nov 2022 2:16 pm

A chant has been doing the rounds among Saudi Arabia supporters — and even some from Brazil — in the fan parks and streets of Doha at the FIFA World Cup 2022. (More Football News)

“Where is Messi? We broke his eye!” they sing in Arabic, using a slang expression meaning to bring shame on a person.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina team are being mocked after a humbling 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia that has left their presence at the tournament in big — and completely unforeseen — danger.

Argentina needs to immediately bounce back against Mexico on Saturday, otherwise an embarrassing early exit awaits. “We always said we were going to look to win every game,” Lionel Messi said, “and now more than ever.”

A compatriot — indeed the team’s former coach — could mastermind the fatal blow to Argentina.

Gerardo Martino led his native Argentina from 2014-16, losing the Copa America final in back-to-back years in that time before quitting.

Now Martino is Mexico’s coach and looking to guide the team into the last 16 — perhaps at the expense of Argentina — and beyond. After all, Mexico has famously lost its first match of the knockout stage in each of the last seven World Cups, twice to Argentina, in 2006 and 2010.

This time, the teams’ meeting comes in the group stage but it already has the feel of a do-or-die occasion just seven days into the tournament.

Especially for Argentina.

“I don’t think the result they had (against Saudi Arabia) changes their way of playing,” said Martino, whose team tied its opening Group C game with Poland 1-1.

With Argentina, something has to change, that’s for sure. This is Lionel Scaloni’s first crisis as Argentina coach — he hadn’t lost a game before the Saudis’ rally at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday — and it remains to be seen how he reacts. Will he give the same players a chance to make amends? Or did he see enough bad things in the opening group game to necessitate some changes to his lineup?

Center back Cristian Romero, full backs Nahuel Molina and Nicolás Tagliafico, and midfielders Rodrigo De Paul and Leandro Paredes seem most at risk. Of course, Messi is going nowhere from the starting lineup, even if he could be deployed differently.

“There is no other choice but to get up and move on,” Scaloni said. “We continue to think in the same way. Before the game (against Saudi Arabia), they made us favorites, but in a World Cup these things can happen. You have to work on the aspects that didn’t go well.”

Mexico has never beaten Argentina in three attempts at the World Cup, and Martino’s worst defeat as Mexico coach was at the hands of his countrymen. That was in September 2019, when Lautaro Martínez scored a hat trick in a 4-0 win.

Argentina will take a win of any kind on Saturday back at Lusail Stadium, where the World Cup final will also be played on Dec. 18. It would be folly for either team to be looking that far ahead.

