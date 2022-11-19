Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani Unanimously Elected As The President Of Gujarat Cricket Association

Dhanraj Parimal Nathwani was unanimously elected as the President of Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) today. Nathwani, who had held the post of Vice President, will take over the position left vacant by Amit Shah, who took over the charge prior from then Chief Minister Narendra Modi as the GCA President. (More Cricket News)

GCA also announced that Hemant Contractor will be the Vice-President, Anil Patel will be the Secretary, Mayur Patel will be the Joint- Secretary and Bharat Zaveri will be the Treasurer with immediate effect.

A cricket and sports lover, Nathwani played a key role in the development of the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, the largest of its kind in the world, which is spread across 63 acres and can seat more than 1.3 lakh fans. An alumnus of the Regent’s Business School in London, where he studied International Business, Nathwani is an MBA with a specialisation in Corporate Law and Public Relations Management from the National Institute of Management.

Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) is the governing body for the development and organisation of cricket in the state of Gujarat with 10 districts and a union territory under its wing, which comprises Ahmedabad, Kheda, Anand, Bharuch, Surat, Valsad (Bulsar), Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Panchmahals, Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. GCA is a permanent member of the BCCI.