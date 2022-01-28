Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Deported from Australia, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro

Apart from getting a warm welcome from people of Montenegro, Novak Djokovic received a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the Budva town.

Deported from Australia, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro
Novak Djokovic attends a meeting with local officials in Budva, Montenegro. - AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 11:43 pm

Tennis star Novak Djokovic received honors at a small Adriatic Sea resort in Montenegro on Friday even as doubts re-emerged about the positive COVID-19 test he used to try to compete in the Australian Open. (More Tennis News)

The BBC on Friday reported discrepancies in the serial numbers of tests Serbian authorities administered to Djokovic in the days prior to his trip to Australia, suggesting possible irregularities in the way they were issued.

Djokovic’s media team and the Institute of Public Health in Serbia did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press. Senior Serbian health officials have previously said that Djokovic’s test was valid and issued by a relevant institution.

Djokovic was deported from Australia and barred from playing in the Australian Open earlier this month after a 11-day visa saga on the eve of the tournament because he failed to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Related stories

Australian Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev Beats Stefanos Tsitsipas To Enter Final

Dubai Tennis Championships 2022: Novak Djokovic Gears Up For ATP Tour Event Post Visa Row

To enter Australia, Djokovic submitted a positive COVID test issued in Serbia from Dec. 16 for a visa exemption on the grounds that he had contracted COVID-19 prior to the tournament.

The 34-year-old player is not vaccinated and the Australian government later decided to cancel his visa and deport Djokovic, saying his presence in Australia could stir anti-vaccination sentiments.

Djokovic has said he would make no public comments until the end of the Australia Open tournament.

On Friday, several hundred people cheered outside the municipal building in the small Adriatic town of Budva as Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Top local official Marko Carevic also presented Djokovic with an Orthodox Christian icon, expressing gratitude for helping “preserve the Serbian people and the Serbian church in Montenegro.”

Djokovic is adored in his native Serbia and among the Serbs in neighboring Montenegro, a small nation of some 620,000 people. Since he returned home, Djokovic was seen visiting churches and attending liturgies in both Serbia and Montenegro.

A video posted on social networks showed a mask-less Djokovic taking communion from Serbian Patriarch Porfirije on an Orthodox Christian holiday, using the same spoon along with other faithful at a church in Belgrade.

Tags

Sports Tennis Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Visa Row Australian Open 2022
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Australian Open 2022: Chasing 21st Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal Faces Daniil Medvedev In Final

Australian Open 2022: Chasing 21st Grand Slam, Rafael Nadal Faces Daniil Medvedev In Final

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Inch FC Goa 1-0 To Advance To Second Place In Table

Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2022: India Beat China 2-0 For Third-Place Finish

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway