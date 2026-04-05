Denver Nuggets Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Nuggets Edge Spurs in Thriller to Climb West Standings - In Pics
The Denver Nuggets survived a late surge from the San Antonio Spurs to win 136-134. The game lived up to its billing as a battle of giants between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. Denver’s veteran composure was the difference in the final minutes, as their ball movement consistently exploited San Antonio’s late-game strategy. The win is a significant boost for Denver (now the 3rd seed) as they overtake the Spurs in the standings. Despite the loss, San Antonio (59-18) remains a title favourite as the postseason approaches. See best photos from the match.
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