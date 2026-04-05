Denver Nuggets Vs San Antonio Spurs, NBA 2026: Nuggets Edge Spurs in Thriller to Climb West Standings - In Pics

The Denver Nuggets survived a late surge from the San Antonio Spurs to win 136-134. The game lived up to its billing as a battle of giants between Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. Denver’s veteran composure was the difference in the final minutes, as their ball movement consistently exploited San Antonio’s late-game strategy. The win is a significant boost for Denver (now the 3rd seed) as they overtake the Spurs in the standings. Despite the loss, San Antonio (59-18) remains a title favourite as the postseason approaches. See best photos from the match.

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NBA: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama is fouled by Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, while driving past forward Aaron Gordon in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson, center, pursues a loose ball with Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, and center Nikola Jokic during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, back right, argues for a call after being hit in the nose as assistant coach J.J. Barea, back left, intercedes with referees Ray Acosta, front left, and Josh Tiven in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball Game: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell, right, shoots over Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and center Nikola Jokic in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama walks off the floor after losing in overtime of an NBA basketball game to the Denver Nuggets in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, is fouled by San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA 2025-26: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic drives between San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, and guard De'aaron Fox, right, to hit a basket late in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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NBA 2025-26: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, left, reels back after getting hit by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as he went up for a shot in overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, pulls in a rebound next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Basketball: San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets
San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends during overtime of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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