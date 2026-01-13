NBA: Denver Nuggets Pip Milwaukee Bucks 108-104 Despite Long Injury List 

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 23 and the injury-ravaged Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-104 in the NBA on Monday (January 12, 2026). Peyton Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets. Over his team’s past seven games, the fourth-year guard has been averaging 23.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Zeke Nnaji added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Denver were without five of their top eight scorers, including Nikola Jokic (bone bruise in left knee) and Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Bucks. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
NBA: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson, center, loses control of the ball while driving between Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner, front, and guard Gary Harris in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
1/11
NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets forward Hunter Tyson, left, drives past Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/11
NBA Basketball Game: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, right, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/11
NBA Basketball Game: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, drives to the net between Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, left, and guard Peyton Watson in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/11
NBA Basketball: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, pulls in a rebound between Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones, left, and guard Bruce Brown in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/11
NBA Basketball: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Zeke Nnaji, left, has his shot blocked by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, as guard Ryan Rollins follows the play in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/11
NBA 2025-26: Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/11
NBA 2025-26: Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown, front, collects a loose ball as Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner pursues in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/11
Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Harris, center, collects a loose ball between Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., left, and center Zeke Nnaji in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/11
Milwaukee Bucks vs Denver Nuggets
Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr., third from left, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson, left, center Zeke Nnaji and guard Jalen Pickett defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/11
Denver Nuggets Milwaukee Bucks Basketball
Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, looks to pass the ball as Milwaukee Bucks guard Kevin Porter Jr. defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/11
Milwaukee Bucks Denver Nuggets Basketball
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis, right, looks to shoot the ball over Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Rathod, Kadam Eye Strong Finish|VID 219/4 (40.5)

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Ton By Whisker|PUN 169/2 (31)

  3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

  4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  4. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

  5. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

  4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

  3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

  4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

  5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

  6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

  7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

  8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So