NBA: Denver Nuggets Pip Milwaukee Bucks 108-104 Despite Long Injury List
Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 25 points, Aaron Gordon had 23 and the injury-ravaged Denver Nuggets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 108-104 in the NBA on Monday (January 12, 2026). Peyton Watson had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Nuggets. Over his team’s past seven games, the fourth-year guard has been averaging 23.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Zeke Nnaji added 14 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Denver were without five of their top eight scorers, including Nikola Jokic (bone bruise in left knee) and Jamal Murray (sprained left ankle). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Bucks.
1/11
2/11
3/11
4/11
5/11
6/11
7/11
8/11
9/11
10/11
11/11
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE