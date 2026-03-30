Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Nikola Jokic Leads Turnaround In Big Home Victory

The Denver Nuggets produced a dominant second-half performance to defeat the Golden State Warriors 116-93 in their NBA 2026 clash at Ball Arena. After trailing by double digits in the second quarter, Denver flipped the game with a massive 40-21 third quarter, taking complete control. Nikola Jokic led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 20 points to support the turnaround. Golden State, playing without Stephen Curry, struggled to maintain their early momentum despite 23 points each from Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porziņģis. The Warriors’ offense collapsed after halftime, and turnovers proved costly as Denver extended their winning streak with a convincing victory.

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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, left, struggles to field a pass as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Kristaps Porziņģis
Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porziņģis, left, goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Deanthony Melton
Golden State Warriors guard De'anthony Melton, center, struggles to hold on to the ball as Denver Nuggets guards Bruce Brown, left, and Christian Braun defend in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Nate Williams
Golden State Warriors guard Nate Williams, right, goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, falls to a knee after running into center Jonas Valančiūnas in pursuit of a rebound in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Kristaps Porziņģis
Golden State Warriors forward Kristaps Porziņģis, left, is fouled as he drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić thorws the ball in an attempt to make a basket as time runs out in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski, front, collects a loose ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Nikola Jokić
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, right, goes up for. basket as Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors NBA basketball-Tim Hardaway Jr
Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr., left, gestures after hitting a 3-point basket as guard Julian Strawther looks on in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in Denver. | Photo: AP/David Zalubowski
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