Denver Nuggets Vs Golden State Warriors, NBA 2026: Nikola Jokic Leads Turnaround In Big Home Victory
The Denver Nuggets produced a dominant second-half performance to defeat the Golden State Warriors 116-93 in their NBA 2026 clash at Ball Arena. After trailing by double digits in the second quarter, Denver flipped the game with a massive 40-21 third quarter, taking complete control. Nikola Jokic led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, while Jamal Murray added 20 points to support the turnaround. Golden State, playing without Stephen Curry, struggled to maintain their early momentum despite 23 points each from Brandin Podziemski and Kristaps Porziņģis. The Warriors’ offense collapsed after halftime, and turnovers proved costly as Denver extended their winning streak with a convincing victory.
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