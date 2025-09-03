Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where To Watch ZIM V SL Match On TV And Online

Here's the live streaming, squads, timings and other info for the upcoming Zimbabwe Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I match, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd ODI preview toss updates
File photo of Sri Lanka cricket team. (Photo: X|OfficialSLC)
  • SL take on ZIM in the 1st T20I in Harare

  • SL have won the ODI series

  • Live streaming and timings listed

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe renew their rivalry albeit in the three-match T20I series on Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club. The hosts will be keen to bounce back after a poor ODI outing wherein their batting and bowling was sub-par as compared to their opponents.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be full of vigor after their ODI series victory and will looking to test their bowlers and batters ahead of the 2025 Asia Cup starting this month.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I - Live Streaming Info

When is the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Wednesday, September 3.

What time will the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I start?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will start at 5:00 pm (IST).

Where to watch the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on TV and Online?

The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I won't be available for telecast. However, one can watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 1st T20I on the FanCode app and website.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I - Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Dushan Hemantha, Vishen Halambage, Kamindu Mendis

Zimbabwe: Dion Myers, Brian Bennett, Clive Madande(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Tinotenda Maposa, Brad Evans, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams

