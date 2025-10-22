Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE Score, One-Off Test Day 3: AFG Eye Big Partnerships With ZIM In Search Of Wickets

Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan LIVE, One-Off Test Day 3: Catch the LIVE score, cricket scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary from day three of the ZIM vs AFG match, right here

Outlook Sports Desk
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan
Afghanistan need partnerships if they are to overhaul Zimbabwe's lead Photo: X/ZimCricketv
  • Zimbabwe amassed 359 in their first innings

  • For the Afghans, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi picked up seven wickets

  • Day 3 already underway at the Harare Sports Club

Hello and welcome to the coverage of day three action between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Day 2 saw Zimbabwe pile up runs, thanks to an impressive Ben Curran (121) as the hosts amassed 359.

Curran was well-supported by Sikandar Raza (65) as the hosts put themselves in the driver's seat in the one-off Test. For Afghanistan, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi was the pick of the bowlers as he registered the career- best figures of 7/97.

Follow The Live Scorecard and Ball-By-Ball Commentary Of The One-Off Test Match Between Zimbabwe And Afghanistan

Afghanistan Vs Zimbabwe, One-Off Test: Playing XIs

Zimbabwe XI: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Nick Welch, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine (c), Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wk), Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tanaka Chivanga

Afghanistan XI: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Bahir Shah, Afsar Zazai (wk), Ismat Alam, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Khalil Gurbaz, Yamin Ahmadzai, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

