Wriddhiman Saha Set To Play For Bengal In All Three Formats

India’s veteran wicketkeeper-batter will play for Bengal in all three formats in the upcoming domestic season. (More Cricket News)
He featured for Tripura for two years but now has returned to his home state, expressing ambitions to play with retirement not in mind.
"I am happy and excited to be back in Bengal. I am looking forward to playing and giving my best for the state. As of now, my plan is to play in all three formats for Bengal, and it will depend on how things go ahead in the season," Saha was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.
Saha has played 136 first-class matches, scoring 7013 runs at an average of 41.99 and will blend well with Bengal's mixture of youth and experience.
"It is matter (of) great joy to welcome Wriddhi back in Bengal. He has served us a lot in the past. I hope his return will strengthen the team, and Bengal will aim for a better performance in the upcoming season. I wish Wriddi the very best for the forthcoming season," Snehasis Ganguly said.
Saha has 40 Test and nine ODI caps for India, but is now not in the scheme of things for a national return.
He has accumulated 1353 runs at an average of 29.41 with three centuries and six fifties to his name in Test cricket.
Saha stressed that he is super motivated to play and age is just a number, and also has no plans of retirement just yet.