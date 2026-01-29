WPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios: Four Teams Fight It Out For Two Spots

Check out the playoff scenarios for every WPL team as the tournament moves towards the business end

V
Vikas Patwal
WPL 2026 Qualification Scenario
Four teams compete for 2 playoff spots as RCB have already qualified with 5 wins in 7 games. Photo: X/WPL
Summary
Summary of this article

  • If RCB win their match against UPW, they will directly qualify for the final

  • Four teams compete for the remaining two spots

  • Top three teams of the group stages will qualify for the playoffs

As the fourth edition of the Women's Premier League moves towards the business end, the playoff qualification scenarios are getting more and more interesting.

The match 18 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz has much on stake not only for both teams but also for other teams of the tournament. Let's deep dive into what the playoff scenarios will be if either of the wins:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

They have already qualified for the playoffs with 5 wins of 7 games but it's still an important match for them as a win would take them straight into the finals.

However, if they lose by a huge margin against UP Warriorz or Gujarat win big against Mumbai, then they will descend to the 2nd spot and play the eliminators.

Check out the live score of the all-important match between RCB and UPW here.

Mumbai Indians

The equation for Mumbai Indians is quite straightforward as they only need to win against Gujarat Giants in their last match to qualify for the playoffs and play the eliminators.

Even if they lose they can still qualify for the playoffs, however for that, RCB will have to beat UP Warriorz in match 18 and the latter defeat Delhi in their last match but not by a huge margin.

Gujarat Giants

GG are second in the points table with four wins in seven matches. They just have to win their final match against Mumbai Indians to qualify for the playoffs.

However, they also have an outside chance to finish at the top spot and qualify directly into the finals, for that they'll have to expect beat MI by a huge margin and expect that RCB lose to UPW by a big margin.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have a do-or-die match against UP Warriorz. If they win against UP, then they will qualify for the playoffs irrespective of the win margin.

DC can still go into the playoffs even if they lose their last match but for the RCB will have to beat UPW in their last match and expect that MI lose to GG by a big margin.

UP Warriorz

UP Warriorz have two matches in hand but their qualification scenario is the trickiest in the group. Even if UP Warriorz manage to win both their games, it won't be an easy straightforward equation for them due to their low run-rate.

They will have to win one of the two matches by a big margin to narrow the 55-run gap between them and Gujarat Giants. They also have an outside chance with even one win from two games but only if that win is against Delhi Capitals that too with a big margin. Also, in this case if RCB win against UP then they would want GG to beat MI on Friday

Published At:
