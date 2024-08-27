Cricket

World Test Championship Standings: Pakistan Slip To Eighth Spot After Loss To Bangladesh

Maintaining a slow-over rate in the first Test has made the situation more desperate for Pakistan, who lost six WTC points for being six overs short during the game

Cricket-Pakistan-Bangladesh-Test
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st Test. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Pakistan have slipped to eighth in the World Test Championship standings following their 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh and a subsequent over rate penalty in the series-opener in Rawalpindi. (More Cricket News)

With 16 points and a winning percentage of 22.22 after six games, Pakistan languish in the second last position in the standings ahead of the West Indies.

Bangladesh, who recorded their maiden Test win against Pakistan on Sunday, are seventh in the standings with 21 points, having won two out of their five games thus far.

Maintaining a slow-over rate in the first Test has made the situation more desperate for Pakistan, who lost six WTC points for being six overs short during the game.

BAN vs PAK Test - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ahmed Shehzad Lambasts PCB After Pakistan Hit 'New Low' In Rawalpindi

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Bangladesh were docked three points for being three overs short of the acceptable rate.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh play the second Test in Rawalpindi from Friday.

India lead the standings with 74 points and a winning percentage of 68.52, having collected six wins in nine matches.

