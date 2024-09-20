Cricket

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Check Sri Lanka's Squad - Chamari Athapaththu To Captain, Inoka Ranaweera Joins

Sri Lanka have had a prolific run over the last 18 months, securing series triumphs over England and South Africa for the first time ever in any format, apart from their historic Asia Cup win

Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka National Women's Cricket Team. Photo: X | OfficialSLC
Sri Lanka on Friday recalled left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera in their 15-member squad to be led by inspirational skipper Chamari Athapaththu for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in UAE. (More Cricket News)

Ranaweera, with over 12 years of international experience, last featured for Sri Lanka during the 2024 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. The seasoned spinner is expected to thrive in the spin-friendly conditions of the UAE, adding depth to Sri Lanka’s bowling attack.

They also had an unbeaten run in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2024.

Sri Lanka open their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan at Sharjah on October 3.

Sri Lanka Women T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Madhavi, Nilakshika de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Gunaratne, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana. Travelling reserve: Kaushini Nuthyangana.

