Cricket

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals

Rabeya Khan was the most successful bowler as she returned with four wickets for 14 runs, while Sabikun Nahar (2/28) and Ritu Moni (2/10) took two wickets each to break the back of their opponents

bangladesh women team vs thailand x acc
Bangladesh women's national cricket team players during a match against Thailand women in the Women's T20 Asia Cup in Dambulla on Monday. Photo: ACC
info_icon

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh produced superlative performances to secure victories over Malaysia and Thailand in group B and inch closer to the semifinal berth at the Women's Asia Cup T20 tournament in Dambulla on Monday. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

While hosts Sri Lanka thrashed Malaysia by a massive 114 runs, Bangladesh outwitted Thailand by seven wickets later in the day. With four points each, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh occupy the top two spots.

Chamari Athapaththu was the architect of Sri Lanka's dominating win as she smashed a 69-ball 119 not out, studded with 14 boundaries and seven sixes to single-handedly power the team to a daunting 184 for 4 after opting to bat.

Harshitha Madavi (26) and Anushka Sanjeewani (31) also chipped in with useful contributions.

The bowlers then joined the party as Shashini Gimhani (3/9), Kawya Kavindi (2/7) and Kavisha Dilhari (2/4) produced incredible figures to bundle Malaysia out for just 40 in 19.5 overs.

Inoshi Priyadharshani (1/10), Sachini Nisansala (1/4) and Ama Kanchana (1/5) also snapped a wicket each.

Bangladesh women's national cricket team players celebrate the wicket of a Thailand player during the match in Dambulla. - Photo: X/ @WomenCricketHQ
BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened

BY Jagdish Yadav

For Malaysia, only Elsa Hunter could reach double-digit figures, making 10 in 11 balls. Aina Najwa scored 9 after facing 43 balls, which was the reason that Malaysia could last that many overs.

In the second match of the day, Thailand cut a sorry figure as they could manage just 96 for 9 in their stipulated 20 overs, courtesy a 41-ball 40 by opener Nattaya Boochatham after deciding to take the first strike.

Rabeya Khan was the most successful bowler as she returned with four wickets for 14 runs, while Sabikun Nahar (2/28) and Ritu Moni (2/10) took two wickets each to break the back of their opponents.

Chasing 97 for a win, Murshida Khatun made 50 off 55 balls as Bangladesh romped home, scoring 100 for 3 in 17.3 overs.

Dilara Akter (17) was run out in the fifth over but Khatun and Ishma Tanjim (16) shared 60 runs to steady the chase.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka 184 for 4 (Chamari Athapaththu 119; Winifred Duraisingam 2/34) beat Malaysia 40 all out in 19.5 overs (Elsa Hunter 10; Shashini Gimhani 3/9) by 144 runs.

Thailand 96 for 9 (Nattaya Boochatham 40; Rabeya Khan 4/14) lost to Bangladesh 100 for 3 in 17.3 overs (Murshida Khatun 50; Phannita Maya 1/8) by seven wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BAN Vs THAI, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: Bangladesh Women Beat Thailand By Seven Wickets - As It Happened
  2. No Pakistan Cricket Board Proposal For Overseas India Vs Pakistan T20I Series: Report
  3. Royal One-Day Cup 2024, Live Streaming: Schedule And More - All You Need To Know
  4. Geoffrey Boycott's Health Worsens As Former England Cricketer Is Unable To Eat And Drink After Throat Cancer Operation
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024: Gautam Gambhir Will Not 'Complicate' Winning Formula
Football News
  1. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich Boss Vincent Kompany Seeks Positive Response To Last Season's Poor Campaign
  2. Manchester United: New Signing Leny Yoro Relishing Premier League Challenge With Red Devils
  3. Football Transfer: Amadou Onana Completes Aston Villa Transfer From Everton
  4. Football Transfer: Caleb Wiley Joins Premier League Outfit Chelsea From Atlanta United
  5. Antonio Conte Can Restore Napoli As Serie A Title Contenders, Says Leonardo Bonucci
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
  3. Rafael Nadal Pleased To Reach Swedish Open Final Without Injury
  4. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  5. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Rain: 11 Roads Closed In Mandi, 2 In Kinnaur, 1 In Kangra; Yellow Alert Issued Till July 26
  2. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  3. Valmiki Scam: Case Filed Against 2 ED Officials Over Aim To Frame Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
  4. JEE Main, NEET UG, CSIR NET & More: 16 NTA Exams Postponed Since 2018 | Here's Why
  5. Looking For Faith: Inside Punjab's Growing Mega Churches
Entertainment News
  1. Fact Check: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Arrested In Dubai? Pakistani Singer Rejects Viral Claim
  2. Makers And Actors Of 'Kalki 2898 AD' Receive Legal Notice For Allegedly Hurting Hindu Sentiments
  3. Kiran Rao Says She Is 'Happy' After Divorce From Aamir Khan: I Haven’t Felt Lonely At All
  4. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  5. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
US News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
World News
  1. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
  2. From Presidential Victory To Re-Election Withdrawal: A Look At Joe Biden's Journey
  3. Trump Assassination Attempt 'Most Significant Operational Failure in Decades', Says Secret Service Chief
  4. 5 Thrilling US Spots For Adventure Seekers
  5. Biden Exits Presidential Race. Has Any President Dropped Out Before?
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Says Paper Leak Happened Before May 4, IIT Delhi Panel To Review Disputed Question
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; NBA Superstar LeBron James Named USA's Olympic Flagbearer
  5. India News July 22: Massive Fire Reported On INS Brahmaputra; Kamala Harris Praises Biden In First Speech Since Endorsement | Highlights
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today