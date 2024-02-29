Cricket

BCCI Central Contracts Row: Irfan Pathan Invokes Hardik Pandya's Name To Question Snubbing Of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on February 28, 2024, terminated Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer's central contracts, while Hardik Pandya, who has not featured in Tests since 2018, secured a place in Grade A.

February 29, 2024
February 29, 2024
       
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has urged the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, to apply the rule to all. Photo: File
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan has questioned the BCCI's decision to deny central contracts to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for ignoring a diktat to play Ranji Trophy, saying that players like Hardik Pandya have not been judged on the same parameter. (More Cricket News)

The BCCI on Wednesday terminated Kishan and Iyer's central contracts, while Pandya, who has not featured in Tests since 2018, secured a place in Grade A.

"If players like Hardik don't want to play red ball cricket, should he and others like him participate in white-ball domestic cricket when they aren't on national duty?" he questioned BCCI's decision, in his post on X.

"If this doesn't apply to all, then Indian cricket won't achieve the desired results!" he added.

The 25-year-old Kishan did not turn up for Jharkhand throughout the team's campaign in Ranji Trophy despite not being on national duty since leaving from the tour of South Africa in December last, citing personal reasons.

He has instead focussed on preparing for the IPL next month. He is competing in the ongoing DY Patil T20 Tournament in Mumbai and will be turning up for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

Iyer did not make himself available for Mumbai's Ranji quarterfinal against Baroda after being excluded from the Indian team following the second Test against England, citing a groin injury.

He, however, has been picked for the Ranji semifinals starting March 2 and will be back to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL beginning on March 22.

Hardik Pandya is gearing up for his return to top-flight cricket with the Indian Premier League 2024, where he will lead Mumbai Indians - File
Ranji Trophy, Then And Now - Part 2: Why IPL Is Taking Precedence For Many Top Indian Cricketers

BY Arijit Ghosh

Irfan believes that the duo will come back strongly.

"They are talented cricketers, both Shreyas and Ishan. Hoping they bounce back and come back stronger," he said.

The exclusion of Iyer and Kishan is being seen as a stern message to young players unwilling to put in the hard yards in first-class cricket, while chasing white-ball glory and lucrative IPL contracts.

On Wednesday, former India coach Ravi Shastri also backed the embattled duo.

"In the game of cricket, comebacks define the spirit. Chin-up, @ShreyasIyer15 and @ishankishan51! Dig deep, face challenges, and come back even stronger. Your past achievements speak volumes, and I have no doubt you'll conquer once again," Shastri had posted on X.

