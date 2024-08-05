West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs SA Match

South Africa will take on West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from Wednesday, August 7. (More Cricket News)
South Africa will come into the first Test after the T20 World Cup final loss to India, and have just played a tour match against West Indies Championship XI since.
On the other hand, West Indies enter the Test series after a 3-0 hammering at the hands of England away from home and will be looking to change the fortunes.
Live Streaming Details For West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test Match
When to watch West Indies Vs South Africa 1st Test match?
The West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain from August 7-11 . The match is scheduled to start at 7:30PM IST.
Where to watch West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test match in India on TV?
The live telecast details for South Africa’s tour of the West Indies 2024 in India is yet to be decided.
Where to watch West Indies Vs South Africa, 1st Test match live streaming in India?
The live streaming of South Africa’s tour of the West Indies 2024 will be available on FanCode in India.
West Indies Vs South Africa Squads
West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite, Joshua Da Silva (Vice-Captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Bryan Charles, Justin Greaves, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican
South Africa: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne