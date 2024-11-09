West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Venues, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

West Indies will host Bangladesh in a multi-format series, which consists of a tour match, two Tests, three ODIs, and three T20Is, starting from Friday, November 15. (More Cricket News)
The tour match will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, while the two Tests will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Sabina Park in Jamaica.
The white-ball leg of the series will get underway from Sunday, December 8, at Warner Park, in St Kitts.
The visiting Bangladesh will play to complete the current Afghanistan assignment and make the trip, while West Indies have a five-match T20I series prior to the first Test.
Here is all you need to know about the upcoming West Indies vs Bangladesh multi-format series
West Indies Vs Bangladesh Schedule (Timings in IST)
November 15, 2024 - Tour game, Coolidge - 7:30 PM
November 22, 2024 - 1st Test, Antigua - 7:30 PM
November 30, 2024 - 2nd Test, Jamaica - 7:30 PM
December 8, 2024 - 1st ODI, St.Kitts - 7:00 PM
December 10, 2024 - 2nd ODI, St. Kitts - 7:00 PM
December 12, 2024 - 3rd ODI, St Kitts - 7:00 PM
December 16, 2024 - 1st T20I, St. Vincent - 5:30 AM
December 18, 2024 - 2nd T20I, St. Vincent - 5:30 AM
December 20, 2024 - 3rd T20I, St. Vincent - 5:30 AM
West Indies Vs Bangladesh Squads
West Indies - TBA
Bangladesh - TBA
West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming
Bangladesh’s multi-format trip to Bangladesh will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.