WI-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

West Indies will take on Australia in the eight match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 1

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy training ahead of their warm-up fixture against England in Dubai. Photo: X/Australian Women's Cricket Team
West Indies will take on Australia in the eight match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday, October 1. (More Cricket News)

The Australians come into the contest after their warm-up fixture victory over England by 33 runs at the ICC Academy Stadium. 

While on the other hand, the West Indies come into their second World Cup warm-up game after they were handed a 20-run defeat against India. 

AUS-W Vs WI-W Full Squads

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

West Indies Women: Hayley Matthews (c), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Ashmini Munisar, Afy Fletcher, Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Qiana Joseph, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Mandy Mangru, Nerissa Crafton

Live Streaming Details of West Indies Women Vs Australia Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

When to watch the West Indies Women Vs Australia Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

The West Indies Women Vs Australia Women Warm-Up Match in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be played on Tuesday, October 1 at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the West Indies Women Vs Australia Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024?

There is no information available yet on whether and where the West Indies Women Vs Australia Women, Warm-Up Match, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will be telecast and live-streamed in India.

However, all the matches of the tournament will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India, and they will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

